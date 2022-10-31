All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA WB/Scranton 7 6 0 1 0 13 20 11 Bridgeport 7 5 1 1 0 11 31 23 Providence 8 5 1 1 1 12 22 19 Charlotte 6 4 1 1 0 9 18 15 Hershey 7 3 2 2 0 8 18 17 Springfield 8 4 3 0 1 9 26 25 Hartford 6 2 2 1 1 6 16 20 Lehigh Valley 7 2 4 1 0 5 17 25

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 7 5 2 0 0 10 22 18 Rochester 7 4 3 0 0 8 21 26 Cleveland 8 4 4 0 0 8 27 32 Belleville 8 3 4 1 0 7 26 34 Utica 5 2 3 0 0 4 11 10 Syracuse 7 1 3 1 2 5 26 30 Laval 8 2 5 1 0 5 24 28

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Manitoba 7 5 1 1 0 11 30 18 Milwaukee 6 4 2 0 0 8 23 20 Grand Rapids 7 4 3 0 0 8 25 27 Texas 8 4 3 0 1 9 28 25 Rockford 6 3 3 0 0 6 22 23 Chicago 6 2 3 1 0 5 17 21 Iowa 6 1 3 0 2 4 13 19

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Ontario 7 6 1 0 0 12 28 14 Tucson 6 5 1 0 0 10 23 17 Coachella Valley 6 4 2 0 0 8 28 23 San Jose 7 4 2 0 1 9 19 17 Abbotsford 6 3 2 0 1 7 22 26 Colorado 7 3 4 0 0 6 23 24 San Diego 7 3 4 0 0 6 23 29 Bakersfield 6 2 3 1 0 5 18 22 Calgary 6 2 4 0 0 4 21 26 Henderson 8 2 6 0 0 4 21 25

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Manitoba 4, Iowa 1

Springfield 3, Providence 2

Hershey 4, Lehigh Valley 1

Grand Rapids 4, Texas 3

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee at Rockford, 11:30 a.m.

Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 11:30 a.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.