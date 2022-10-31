All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 9 8 1 0 16 39 21 6-0-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Florida 9 5 3 1 11 29 28 3-0-1 2-3-0 2-1-1 Buffalo 8 5 3 0 10 29 22 2-2-0 3-1-0 1-2-0 Detroit 8 4 2 2 10 25 24 3-1-1 1-1-1 1-1-0 Tampa Bay 9 5 4 0 10 28 28 1-1-0 4-3-0 1-0-0 Montreal 9 5 4 0 10 27 27 3-2-0 2-2-0 2-1-0 Toronto 10 4 4 2 10 27 30 3-1-0 1-3-2 1-1-0 Ottawa 8 4 4 0 8 30 27 4-1-0 0-3-0 1-3-0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div New Jersey 9 6 3 0 12 31 23 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 N.Y. Rangers 10 5 3 2 12 31 31 2-1-2 3-2-0 0-2-0 Philadelphia 8 5 2 1 11 24 21 3-1-1 2-1-0 1-0-1 Carolina 8 5 2 1 11 26 23 1-1-0 4-1-1 2-1-0 N.Y. Islanders 9 5 4 0 10 33 24 4-2-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 Washington 9 5 4 0 10 28 26 3-1-0 2-3-0 1-0-0 Pittsburgh 9 4 4 1 9 32 29 3-0-0 1-4-1 1-0-0 Columbus 10 3 7 0 6 26 44 2-4-0 1-3-0 1-3-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Dallas 9 5 3 1 11 28 21 3-1-0 2-2-1 3-0-0 Winnipeg 9 5 3 1 11 26 25 2-1-0 3-2-1 3-1-0 Chicago 9 4 3 2 10 31 31 3-1-1 1-2-1 0-1-1 Colorado 9 4 4 1 9 29 27 1-1-1 3-3-0 2-0-1 Minnesota 9 4 4 1 9 31 35 1-3-0 3-1-1 1-1-0 Nashville 9 3 5 1 7 22 29 2-3-1 1-2-0 1-2-0 St. Louis 7 3 4 0 6 18 25 1-2-0 2-2-0 0-2-0 Arizona 8 2 5 1 5 23 35 0-1-1 2-4-0 0-0-1

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 10 8 2 0 16 32 17 5-1-0 3-1-0 4-1-0 Edmonton 9 6 3 0 12 34 28 3-3-0 3-0-0 2-1-0 Calgary 7 5 2 0 10 24 20 4-2-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 Seattle 10 4 4 2 10 33 34 2-3-1 2-1-1 1-2-1 Los Angeles 10 5 5 0 10 36 41 2-3-0 3-2-0 0-2-0 Vancouver 9 2 5 2 6 28 35 1-2-0 1-3-2 1-1-0 San Jose 11 3 8 0 6 24 34 1-5-0 2-3-0 0-1-0 Anaheim 9 2 6 1 5 20 39 2-1-0 0-5-1 1-1-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

New Jersey 7, Columbus 1

Minnesota 4, Chicago 3, SO

N.Y. Rangers 3, Arizona 2

Vegas 2, Winnipeg 1, OT

Anaheim 4, Toronto 3, OT

Monday's Games

Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Florida at Arizona, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Florida at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.