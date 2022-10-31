Alexa
East Taiwan county’s hot springs boost hotel business

Antong hot spring area’s hotel occupancy rate over the weekend reached about 80%

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/31 20:51
(Hualien County Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Activities designed by the Hualien Tourism Department to promote tourism in the county's two hot spring areas have boosted local hotels’ occupancy rates by 20% to 30%, according to the hotel operators.

The tourism department said on Monday (Oct. 31) that the month-long 2022 Hualien Pacific Hot Spring Season starting on Oct. 15 provided tourists with guided tours and bus services, which depart from Hualien Bus Station and head to the two most popular hot spring destinations in the county — the Ruisui and Antong hot spring areas.

A special light exhibition area has been built in each hot spring area to create a romantic light corridor along the street.

Antong hot spring tourism association chairman Lien Hsiang-yuan (連祥淵) said the fall and winter seasons are the best time to enjoy hot springs and Antong hot spring area’s hotel occupancy rate over the weekend reached about 80%.

After soaking in the health-enhancing hot spring, tourists should also check out Yuli noodle soup and stinky tofu in the neighboring town of Yuli, Lien added.

Chen Fei-ting (陳飛廷), chairman of the Ruisui hot spring tourism association, said that Ruisui is famous for fresh milk and honey scented black tea, as well as local specialties such as the green tea meat ball and milk hot pot.
hot springs
Antong
Ruisui
Hualien

