Citi Hong Kong Continues to Underpin the Success of FinTech

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach - 31 October 2022 - Citi Hong Kong continues to support the annual flagship Hong Kong FinTech Week. As Diamond Sponsor to work alongside the industry to drive FinTech development, Aveline San, Chief Executive Officer, Citi Hong Kong and Macau (center) attended the event to show her support, and various representatives from Citi exchanged their views on the latest development in digital transformation and other related topics. Citi Hong Kong has been front runner in FinTech adoption, and over 260 features / enhancements have been launched in 2022 so far.





Angel Ng, Head of Asia, Citi Global Wealth, spoke on why financial institutions are integrating ESG elements into their culture to create greater long-term value, and how Hong Kong is embracing opportunities as a gateway between the GBA and international market in such space.



Vicky Kong, Consumer Business Manager for Citibank Hong Kong, exchanged views on the next evolution of FinTech in the banking sector to innovate client experience, and how Hong Kong is better positioned to facilitate FinTech development in the region as an international city.



Vishal Kapoor, Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions for Citi Hong Kong, discussed how Citi leverages proprietary digital solutions and collaborations with FinTechs to support institutional clients’ own digital journeys.



Citi Hong Kong showcased its latest digital initiatives.



