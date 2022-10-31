Ukraine updates: Russia fires missiles at several cities — officials

Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities, Ukrainian officials said.

Ukrainian authorities said that the country had been hit by "more than 50" Russian cruise missiles.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said that 80% of consumers in the city have been left without water.

"Currently, due to the emergency situation in Kyiv, 80% of consumers remain without water supply," he said, adding that 350,000 homes were without electricity.

Officials reported possible power outages in the northeastern city of Kharkiv and the southern city of Zaporizhzhia.

Critical infrastructure objects were also hit in Ukraine's central Cherkasy region.

Ukrainian presidential office chief Andriy Yermak said that Russian forces "continue to fight with civilian facilities."

"We will persevere, and generations of Russians will pay a high price for their disgrace."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted, "Another batch of Russian missiles hits Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. Instead of fighting on the battlefield, Russia fights civilians."

"Don’t justify these attacks by calling them a 'response'. Russia does this because it still has the missiles and the will to kill Ukrainians," he said.

Earlier in October, a similar barrage of missile strikes hit several targets across the country after an explosion on the Kerch Bridge linking Crime to Russia.

On Saturday, Moscow accused Kyiv of striking Russia's Black Sea Fleet in a done attack off the coast of Crimea, and halted participation in a deal that allowed safe passage of ships carrying Ukrainian grain.

Ukraine denied having carried out the attack.

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on Monday, October 31:

Power cut in 'hundreds of settlements' — Ukrainian PM Smyhal

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Smyhal said in a Telegram post that power had been cut in "hundreds of settlements" following Russia's latest bombardment.

"Missiles and drones hit ten regions, where 18 sites were damaged, most of them energy-related," Shmyhal said, noting, "hundreds of settlements in seven regions of Ukraine were cut off."

Russian missile falls on Moldovan village — authorities

A Russian missile shоt down by Ukrainian air defense systems fell on a village in Moldova, the Interior Ministry in Chisinau said.

Moldova's Interior Ministry said the missile fell on the northern village of Naslavcea, which lies near the country's border with Ukraine.

"So far there are no reported victims, but the windows of several houses in Naslavcea were destroyed," the ministry said.

On October 10, Chisinau said that Russian cruise missiles targeting Ukraine had entered its airspace.

Moldova is engaged in a territorial dispute with the breakaway Trans-Dniester region, which is administered by Russian-backed separatists. Alongside Ukraine, Moldova was conferred EU candidate status in June.

Last week, the United States sanctioned a number of Moldovan and Russian officials over an alleged pro-Moscow political influence campaign and interference in Chisinau's institutions.

A significant number of Ukrainians have fled the conflict in their country and into Moldova.

Turkey and UN resume Black Sea ship inspections — UN spokesperson

Turkish and UN teams restarted vessels inspections under the Black Sea grain exports deal, a UN spokesperson for the initiative told the Reuters news agency.

The UN has said it agreed with Ukraine and Turkey on a movement plan for 16 vessels on Monday. Twelve of the vessels are outbound from Ukrainian ports and four are inbound.

The organization also plans to inspect 40 ships anchored near Istanbul.

Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov confirmed the movement of the 12 outgoing vessels in a tweet.

"Today 12 ships left Ukrainian ports. UN & Turkish delegations provide 10 inspection teams to inspect 40 ships aiming to fulfil the Black Sea Grain Initiative. This inspection plan has been accepted by the Ukrainian delegation. The Russian delegation has been informed," Kubrakov said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara was "determined" to maintain the functioning of the grain deal.

"Although Russia acts hesitantly," Erdogan said, adding, "We will resolutely continue our efforts to serve humanity."

Meanwhile, France's agriculture minister announced that Paris was working towards establishing a land route for Ukrainian crops.

Agriculture Minister Marc Fesneau told French station RMC Radio, "We are looking to see whether, if it cannot pass through the Black Sea, if it can instead pass through overland routes."

Fesneau added that France is eyeing land routes through Romania and Poland in particular, stressing the need to develop a grain transit system that did not depend on goodwill from Moscow.

On Saturday, Russia halted its participation in a UN-brokered initiative for the free passage of Ukrainian grain for what it called an "indefinite term," citing an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on its Black Sea fleet off of Crimea.

Record amount of grain shipped out of Ukraine — Odesa authorities

A spokesperson for Odesa's military administration said 354,500 tonnes had been shipped out of Ukrainian ports on Monday morning.

This is the most grain carried on outgoing ships in a single day since the Black Sea deal was brokered by the UN and Turkey.

Ukraine exported 345,000 tons of grain on September 27, the second-largest amount since the deal went into effect.

sdi/ar (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)