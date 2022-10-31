Taiwan’s Forestry Bureau to offer preferential rates on 38 forest tours at travel show

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Forestry Bureau will offer preferential rates for 38 tours to some national forest recreation areas and tribal villages it has organized with Taiwan High Speed Rail and travel agencies at its booth, dubbed “the national forest pavilion,” for the upcoming Taipei International Travel Fair.

The tours include a "two-day night visit to Dasyueshan tour,” “two-day Alishan twilight tour,” “Alishan Forest Railway tour,” and the season-limited “Taipingshan Taiwan Beech Trail hiking tour,” a “three-day Lintienshan Forestry Culture Park tour,” and the daily “Guanwu day trip,” the Forestry Bureau said in a press release Monday (Oct. 31).

Walking into the forests to enjoy the quietness, fragrance of trees, and the sounds of nature are the smartest choice to spend short vacations, the bureau said. In addition, the rich ecology of Taiwan gives people lots of opportunities to observe wild animals.

The 2022 Taipei International Travel Fair will take place at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 from Nov. 4-7. For more information about the fair, visit its website.



(Forestry Bureau photos)