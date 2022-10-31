Alexa
Maple leaves start to turn red at Fushoushan in central Taiwan

There are six native maple species in Taiwan, and five of them can be found at the farm

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/31 17:16
(Fushoushan Farm photo)

(Fushoushan Farm photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Maple leaves at Fushoushan Farm in central Taiwan are slowly turning red, and the fall foliage is expected to last longer this year, according to deputy farm director Wang Jen-chu (王仁助).

Wang said on Monday (Oct. 31) the weather turned cool earlier this year, but temperatures have been dropping at a comparatively slower rate, which has delayed peak fall foliage, CNA reported. He expected red maple leaves at the farm to last until early December.

Wang said there are six native maple species in Taiwan, and five of them can be found at the farm, including:

  • Hairy Japanese maple
  • Taiwan trident maple
  • Taiwan red maple
  • Green maple
  • Kawakami maple

Fall foilage at Fushoushan Farm generally starts in mid-October, when leaves of the Hairy Japanese maple, Kawakami maple, and Green maple begin to turn read, Wang said. Currently, red maple leaves can be viewed around the Yuanyang Lake trail (鴛鴦湖步道). The Taiwan trident maple is an evergreen plant and its leaves don’t change colors much.

Hairy Japanese maple leaves around Songlu (松廬), a Japanese-style garden with a traditional Japanese house, have just begun to turn red, and the best time to view the foliage is from mid-November to early December, Wang added, per CNA.


(YouTube, Fushoushan Farm video)

Fall foliage at Songlu. (Lion Travel Service photo),

