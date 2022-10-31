Taiwan’s ‘Big Data Application Exhibition’ ends after successful run

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2022 Taoyuan Big Data Application Exhibition came to an end on Nov. 20 after a two-week run during which Taoyuan City Government showcased its achievements in digital governance.

According to a press release by the city’s Department of Information Technology, the event gave citizens a taste of their hometown’s city under the slogan, “Smart Data! Smart Life!” The event’s central themes focused on “Taoyuan's Past and Present” and “Taoyuan's Future” and featured not only presentations by the government but also local enterprises.

The exhibition included four sections. “Urban Data” featured immersive experiences for visitors to understand data applications used by the government; “Taoyuan Data Power" allowed visitors to interact with the city’s digital governance achievements; "Data Interaction" taught visitors to operate the Taoyuan Open Data Platform; and "Enterprise Data Power" was co-curated by businesses in the data industry.

In the Urban Data section, Taoyuan City Government’s achievements in big data applications were presented through augmented reality and immersive projection. Users could search and view various types of city-related data by using their mobile devices.

The Taoyuan Data Power section presented the city’s progress in becoming a smart city by adopting data as a governance tool. Visitors could interact with the theme directly through somatosensory technology.



Visitors review Taoyuan's big data application achievements via somatosensory technology. (Taoyuan City Government photo)

In the Data Interaction section, staff members in Taoyuan’s Department of Information Technology acted as analysts and helped visitors create an exclusive Taoyuan dashboard. Visitors learned to use tools to operate the Taoyuan Open Data Platform and search for insight into data relevant to their query, thus becoming more involved as citizens.

The Enterprise Data Power was curated by uCare Medical Electronics and Microsoft. uCare showcased its “uGym Circuits Elderly Exercise Service System,” which provides data that can be used to adjust exercise routines for the elderly, while Microsoft presented its latest artificial intelligence face recognition technology as a fun fortune-telling experience.

In addition to the exhibition, representatives from the industry, government, academia, and other fields were also invited to attend symposiums that discussed subjects including governance, health, life, and entrepreneurship.



Data Interaction section teachers visitors to operate Taoyuan's open data platform. (Taoyuan City Government photo)



Microsoft presents an artificial intelligence face recognition "fortune-teller." (Taoyuan City Government photo)