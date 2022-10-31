Magnitude 5.0 earthquake jolts southeast Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.0 earthquake rattled southeastern Taiwan at 4:48 p.m. Monday (Oct. 31), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 18.6 kilometers north-northeast of Taitung County Hall, with a shallow focal depth of 10 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The earthquake’s intensity registered a 4 in Taitung County and a 2 in Hualien County. An intensity level of 1 was recorded in Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, Nantou County, Tainan City, Yunlin County, Chiaiyi County, and Changhua County.

No injuries or damage from the quake were reported at the time of publication.