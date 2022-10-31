New typhoon 'Banyan' not expected to affect Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) on Monday afternoon (Oct. 31) announced a new typhoon named “Banyan,” which formed east of the Philippines and is not expected to impact Taiwan.

According to the CWB, as of 2 p.m. on Monday, Banyan’s center was located at 7.2 N and 132.6 E, moving westward at 15 kilometers per hour. The maximum sustained winds near the center were 18 meters per second, with gusts up to 25 m per second.

CNA cited CWB meteorologist Huang En-hung (黃恩鴻) as saying Banyan is expected to continue moving westward. The typhoon should weaken around the time it touches down in the Philippines and not affect Taiwan.

Huang added that Banyan’s peripheral circulation affects only a limited area, and is not showing any interaction with Nalgae. While it shows strong convection, it has already reached its maximum strength.