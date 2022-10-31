Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

New typhoon 'Banyan' not expected to affect Taiwan

Typhoon to weaken after landing in Philippines

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/31 16:15
Typhoon Banyan has formed near the Philippines. (Central Weather Bureau image)

Typhoon Banyan has formed near the Philippines. (Central Weather Bureau image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) on Monday afternoon (Oct. 31) announced a new typhoon named “Banyan,” which formed east of the Philippines and is not expected to impact Taiwan.

According to the CWB, as of 2 p.m. on Monday, Banyan’s center was located at 7.2 N and 132.6 E, moving westward at 15 kilometers per hour. The maximum sustained winds near the center were 18 meters per second, with gusts up to 25 m per second.

CNA cited CWB meteorologist Huang En-hung (黃恩鴻) as saying Banyan is expected to continue moving westward. The typhoon should weaken around the time it touches down in the Philippines and not affect Taiwan.

Huang added that Banyan’s peripheral circulation affects only a limited area, and is not showing any interaction with Nalgae. While it shows strong convection, it has already reached its maximum strength.
typhoon
Philippines
Central Weather Bureau

RELATED ARTICLES

New landslides delay repair of typhoon-hit Taiwan highway
New landslides delay repair of typhoon-hit Taiwan highway
2022/10/29 20:10
Taiwan Central Weather Bureau sees Tropical Storm Nalgae head west to China
Taiwan Central Weather Bureau sees Tropical Storm Nalgae head west to China
2022/10/29 18:40
Tropical Storm Nalgae to turn toward Taiwan after weekend
Tropical Storm Nalgae to turn toward Taiwan after weekend
2022/10/28 12:49
Tropical Storm Nalgae's path swings toward Taiwan
Tropical Storm Nalgae's path swings toward Taiwan
2022/10/27 11:42
Taiwan business group cooperates with Philippines on healthcare, agriculture
Taiwan business group cooperates with Philippines on healthcare, agriculture
2022/10/26 17:54