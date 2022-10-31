Taiwan set to become country with lowest fertility rate by 2035

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan could replace South Korea as the country with the lowest birth rate by 2035, a report by the National Development Council (NDC) has shown.

The total fertility rate, defined as the average number of childbirths for a woman throughout her lifetime, dropped to 0.98 in 2021 in Taiwan, compared to South Korea’s 0.81.

While the rates for both countries are likely to rebound, Taiwan is expected to see the figure reach 1.12 by 2035, lower than South Korea’s 1.18 the same year. It means the former will emerge as the country with the world’s lowest fertility rate, NDC suggested.

A fertility rate of 2.1 is required to ensure a stable population without migration.

Meanwhile, the working-age population, or those aged 15-64, is expected to decline to less than 50% of the total population by 2060. Currently, the group comprises about 70% of the total, according to the NDC.

The report also suggested an upward trend for Taiwan’s dependency ratio, meaning an increased burden on the labor force.

The figure stands at 42.2 for 2022 and is estimated to exceed 100 by 2060. This indicates that for every 100 working individuals, they will have to provide for over 100 children or seniors by 2060, a significant rise from 42.2 today.