1 injured in south Taiwan gas explosion

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A gas explosion at a residence in Fengshan District, Kaohsiung resulted in one injury around noon on Monday (Oct. 31).

CNA reported that the Kaohsiung City Fire Bureau received a report at 11:46 a.m. about a fire and deployed 12 vehicles and 29 firefighters to the scene. When they arrived, they discovered that a gas explosion had occurred on the first floor of a three-story building.

The site of the explosion was a kitchen at the back of the building. The scene was littered with debris and the kitchen door, which had been blasted off completely.

Though there had been no fire or smoke at the site when firefighters arrived, they still sprayed water out of safety concerns.

A man in his 60s who suffered burns on his hands and face but was conscious had been cooking when the explosion occurred, CNA cited authorities as saying. He said he smelled gas shortly before the incident.

The exact cause of the explosion has yet to be determined. The man was sent to the hospital for treatment.