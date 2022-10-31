Photo of the Day: Baby 'It' spotted at New Taipei Halloween event

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A photo of a baby dressed up as the titular character from the horror film "It" appearing to peer out of a gutter quickly went viral over the weekend.

On Saturday (Oct. 29), blogger Muxi (沐希) on the Facebook page Baofei Commune (爆廢公社) posted photos of his daughter with the distinctive red makeup worn by the ancient, trans-dimensional evil known as "It." In the caption. Muxi wrote: "To satisfy Dad's Halloween dress-up desires, (presenting my) baby who just turned three months today."

The post rapidly rocketed to the top of Baofei Commune with 46,000 likes, 5,100 comments, and 11,000 shares. In an Instagram post that included the photo, Muxi wrote that when he took his infant to the Halloween event held in New City's Banqiao District, she "became an instant superstar, causing a sensation."

The ensemble also included the stroller, which had been heavily modified to appear to be a gutter, complete with rusty grate, patch of grass, the evil character's infamous red balloon, and character Georgie Denbrough's paper boat on the verge of falling down the drain. Referring to photos showing his baby sound asleep along with an image of a large crowd gathered around the stroller, he wrote "socializing is so tiring."



(Instagram, @muxi_0729 photo)



(Instagram, @muxi_0729 photo)



(Instagram, @muxi_0729 photo)



Curious crowd gathers around baby "It." (Instagram, @muxi_0729 photo)