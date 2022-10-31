Defense minister refutes rumors of delayed Javelin missile shipments

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The delivery of Javelin missiles purchased from the U.S. is proceeding according to plan, Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) said on Monday (Oct. 31).

Kuomintang Legislator Wen Yu-hsia (溫玉霞) claimed the U.S. was supposed to complete the delivery of 460 TOW missiles to Taiwan this year, but no missile has yet been received, CNA reported. Additionally, 400 Javelin missiles were originally scheduled to be shipped to Taiwan this year but delivery has been delayed until next year, he said.

Before a Legislative Yuan Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee budgetary meeting, Chiu told reporters that due to the war in Ukraine, the pandemic, and raw material issues, there will be some impacts but the deadlines for delivery of missiles have not changed. Shipments will be completed next year, he said.

In response to rumors of other weapons deliveries being delayed, Chiu said that everyone is aware of Taiwan's situation. Sometimes there are some hurdles in purchasing any military equipment from abroad, but the ministry is trying to overcome this

The Javelins will be sent to Army units around Taipei, southern Taiwan, and on the outlying islands.