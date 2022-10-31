Location Based Services Market Actual Need Outlook, Supportive Judgment 2030

Report Ocean has published a new report on the Location Based Services Market in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250 pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasizing major industry changes, business and competitor difficulties in gap analysis, and potential new possibilities in the Location Based Services Market.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Google Inc.

Alcatel-Lucent SA

AT&T Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Qualcomm Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Apple, Inc.

Bharti Airtel, LTD.

OTHER COMPANIES MENTIONED IN THE REPORT:

TeleCommunication Systems, Inc., Intersec Group, WifiSLAM Inc., Aruba Networks, Inc., Meridian Apps, Inc, Ruckus Wireless, Inc., YFind Technologies Private Limited, Broadcom Corporation, Texas Instruments Inc, MediaTek Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Lenovo Group Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Canon Inc, Sony Corporation, Nikon Corporation, Garmin Ltd., Timex Group, Acer Inc., HP Company, Dell Inc., Pocket Finder, Pegatron Corporation, Wistron Corporation, TomTom Telematics, Zynga Inc., Yelp Corporation, Shopkick Inc., and Zebra Technologies

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

The location-based services market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, application, end user, and geography.

Location-based Services Market, by Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Consulting Services

Managed Services

System Integration Services

Others (Deployment, Application, and Maintenance Services)

Location-based Services Market, by Technology

Assisted GPS (A-GPS)

GPS

Enhanced GPS (E-GPS)

Enhanced Observed Time Difference (E-OTD)

Observed Time Difference (OTD)

Cell ID

Wi-Fi

Others (Bluetooth, Enhanced cell ID, and Geofencing)

Location-based Services Market, by Application

Location-based Advertising

Business Intelligence & Analytics

Social Networking & Entertainment

Mapping & Navigation

Local Search & Information

Others (Disaster Management, and Emergency Support)

Location-based Services Market, by End User

Transportation

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Healthcare

Government & Defense

Others (Education, BFSI, and Oil & Gas)

Location-based Services Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

