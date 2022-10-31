Oral Rinse Market Opportunity, Key Players, Regional Development and Forecast 2022 to 2030

Global Oral Rinse Market is valued at approximately $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Market Analysis

Oral rinse or Mouthwash is an important method for maintaining oral health. Mouthwash is primarily used to reach inaccessible mouth areas that are difficult to clean with a toothbrush. It also aids in the prevention of caries and plaque formation. Hydrogen peroxide is frequently found in teeth-whitening mouthwash. Mouthwash products contain essential oils such as eucalyptus oil, peppermint oil, and thyme oil to refresh the breath.Rising oral hygiene awareness, rising per-capita income of people to afford personal care products, and an increase in cases of dental disorders are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Because of rising urbanisation and changing eating habits, the prevalence of oral diseases is steadily increasing in low and middle-income countries. According to the WHO fact sheet 2022, oral diseases have affected approximately 3.5 billion people worldwide. Common dental diseases that affect people throughout their lives include dental caries, oral cancer, and periodontal disease.According to the WHO, 2 billion people have permanent tooth caries, and 520 million children have primary tooth caries. Tobacco, alcohol, and sugary foods and beverages have all contributed to the rise of oral health problems and other noncommunicable diseases. One of the most common health issues is gum disease. Almost half of all adults aged 30 and up have signs of gum disease, and 9% of adults have severe gum disease. However, high cost of the product is expected to hamper the market growth. Whereas, the high prevalence of aphthous ulcers is expected to provide a significant growth opportunity for the market during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Oral Rinse market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World.North America dominates the global market. This expansion is due to the high rate of adoption and awareness of oral care products. To capture a large share of the market, regional market players are constantly introducing innovative oral care products. Furthermore, the presence of a large number of market participants in the region will boost market growth during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to have the fastest CAGR. Because of advancements in dental care services, the region is supported by a large population base in countries such as China, Japan, and India. Rising per capita income in these countries, allows people to invest in personal hygiene and oral care products.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Key Companies Covered in the Oral Rinse Market Research are Colgate-Palmolive Company, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, Unilever, Proctor & Gamble, Biotene, Himalaya Wellness Company, Amway, Dabur, Lion and other key market players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Antiseptic Mouthwash

Cosmetic Mouthwash

Natural Mouthwash

Fluoride Mouthwash

By Indication:

Periodontitis

Mouth Ulcers

Gingivitis

Dry Mouth

By Distribution Channel:

Retail Stores

Pharmacies

Online Stores

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

