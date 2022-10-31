Food and Beverage Industry Pumps Market SWOT Analysis, Outlook, By Top Key Players: Alfa Laval

Global Food and Beverage Industry Pumps Market is valued at approximately USD 9.4 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.3%over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Food and Beverage Industry Pumps Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030).

Food producers are placing more of a concentrate on high production, quick turnaround, and low costs of production. Integrating cutting-edge pump techniques enables this. The form of the food material being processed has a significant impact on the type of pumps used, as some food and beverage industry pumps are better suited for one form over another. Meat consumption and production remain high, particularly in developed countries. Demand for meat and poultry products is expected to rise in developed countries such as the United States, owing to factors such as lower beef, pork, and poultry prices, a greater emphasis on improving quality, shelf life and safety of meat products and rising per capita meat consumption. Because of the growing meat and poultry industries, meat and poultry-related pumps are expected to offer significant potential. The year 2018 “is expected to present a good perspective for the pork industry as the number of pork processing plants is expected to expand, which is expected to drive pork output further,” according to a USDA Economic Research Service article on Food Price Outlook, 2018. SIG, a leading solution and system provider for aseptic packaging, will collaborate with SPX to open a technology centre at the Dubai Silicon Oasis in November 2021. Alfa Laval acquired LiftUP in Norway in October 2021. This acquisition aided in the expansion of Alfa Laval’s aquaculture portfolio. However,cavitation effect in industrial pumps is expected to hamper the market growth.

The key regions considered for the global Food and Beverage Industry Pumps market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Europe accounted for a significant market share during the forecast period due to the established processed food & beverage industry. Asia Pacific is the dominant food and beverage market, and it is expected to be the largest for food and bevserage industry pumps. Rising income and purchasing power, rapid middle-class population growth, and rising consumer demand for processed foods all point to promising prospects for growth and diversification in the region’s food sector.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Key Companies Covered in the Food and Beverage Industry Pumps Market Research are Alfa Laval, FristamPumpen Kg (Gmbh& Co.), SPX Flow (US), GEA Group, Grundfos, ITT Inc, AMPCO Pumps Company, JBT Corporation, KSB Se & Co., Pentair, Atlas Copco and other key market players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Pumps

Rotary Lobe

Progressive Cavity

Screw

Mixers

Agitators

Compressors

Other Types1

By Application:

Alcoholic Beverages

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Dairy & Chocolate Products

Fruits & Vegetables

Sugar, Starch, & Sweeteners

Bakery & Confectionery

Meat & Poultry

By Degree of Engineering:

Engineered

Configured

Standard

By Flow:

Less than 10 liters per second

10-100 liters per second

More than 100 liters per second

By Pressure:

Below 15 bar

15-30 bar

Above 30 bar

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

The report encompasses: Micro and macro analysis, Competitive landscape, Regional dynamics, Operational landscape, Legal Set-up, and Regulatory frameworks, Market Sizing and Structuring, Profitability and Cost analysis, Demographic profiling and Addressable market, Existing marketing strategies in the market, Segmentation analysis of Market, Best practice, GAP analysis, Leading market players, Benchmarking, Future market trends and opportunities.

Thoroughly Described Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Include Identification and Investigation on: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter's Fiver Forces.

Key questions answered: This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak.

