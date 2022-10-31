Philadelphia, LAFC advance to MLS Cup final

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Julian Carranza and Daniel Gazdag scored two minutes apart in the second half and the Philadelphia Union advanced to their first MLS Cup final with a 3-1 victory over New York City FC on Sunday night.

The Union will head to Los Angeles and face Supporters Shield winner LAFC in the league title match on Saturday. Top-seeded LAFC advanced to its first MLS Cup championship game with a 3-0 victory over Austin FC in the Western Conference final earlier Sunday.

Cory Burke also scored in the conference final for the Union, who were unbeaten in 19 matches at home this season.

Maxi Moralez’ scored for NYCFC in the 57th minute.

The Union tied it up in the 65th with Carranza’s first career playoff goal. Then, Carranza directed a header to Gazdag, who scored to give Philadelphia the lead. Burke added a goal in the 76th.

LAFC 3, AUSTIN FC 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cristian “Chicho” Arango scored the go-ahead goal for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Football Club beat Austin in Western Conference final and advanced to its first MLS Cup final.

LAFC — which won the Supporters Shield as the top team in the regular season — will host Eastern Conference champion Philadelphia on Saturday. The Union beat NYCFC 3-1 Sunday night.

It is the first time since Toronto in 2017 that the Supporters Shield winner has reached the MLS championship game.

Arango headed in a crossing pass from Carlos Vela on a corner kick in the 29th minute to put LAFC on top. In the second half, Maximiliano Urruti scored an own goal and substitute Kwadwo Opoku added a score in the late stages.

Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver made seven saves. Maxime Crépeau stopped one shot for his 10th shutout this season.

___

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports