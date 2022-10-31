Alexa
TSMC reportedly building 1nm chip fab in northern Taiwan

Semiconductor giant keeps investing in Taiwan for advanced process node chips

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/31 11:41
This photo shows the icon of TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) during the Taiwan Innotech Expo at the World Trade Center in Taipei, Ta... (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is reportedly planning a 1 nanometer fab in Taoyuan.

The proposed plant will be located in an industrial park in Longtan District, operated by the Hsinchu Science Park (HSP), wrote Commercial Times on Monday (Oct. 31).

The report cited sources as saying that the support from HSP and the fact that TSMC is already running two semiconductor packaging and testing factories at the Longtan tech park make it an ideal place for 1nm chip production.

The world’s largest contract chipmaker did not deny or confirm the report, saying only that it does not rule out any possibility. It added that it will continue to invest in advanced chip manufacturing in Taiwan, per CNA.

TSMC’s 3nm chips will enter mass production in the fourth quarter and account for about 4% to 6% of its total output next year. An upgraded version of its 3nm chips (N3E) is expected to start commercial production in the second half of 2023, said CNA.

Mass production of the eagerly anticipated 2nm chips is likely by 2025 at HSP’s Baoshan facility in Hsinchu. The 2nm chips are touted as allowing for 10% to 15% faster computing speed and using 25% to 30% less power compared to the company's 3nm silicon.
Taiwan
TSMC
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company
chip
3nm
2nm
1nm
Hsinchu
Taoyuan
Longtan

