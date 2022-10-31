Torrential rain alert issued for Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) today (Oct. 31) issued a torrential rain advisory for Taipei, and an extreme torrential rain advisory for Yilan County, and an extreme heavy rain alert for parts of northern and eastern Taiwan as a northeast monsoon combines with Tropical Storm Nalgae (奈格) to bring copious precipitation to Taiwan.

As of 2 a.m. this morning, Tropical Storm Nalgae was located 790 kilometers south-southeast of Taiwan's southernmost point of Eluanbi moving north-northwest at 13 kph. It was packing maximum sustained winds of 82.8 kph and gusts of up to 108 kph, the CWB reported.

At 8:50 a.m., the CWB issued an extreme torrential rain advisory for Yilan County, a torrential rain advisory for Taipei City, and an extreme heavy rain advisory for Keelung City, New Taipei City, Hualien County, and Taitung County. It also issued a heavy rain advisory for Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, and Taichung City.

A northeast monsoon and the periphery of Tropical Storm Nalgae will bring localized torrential rains and extreme torrential rains to mountainous areas of Yilan County from this morning to this evening. Meanwhile, torrential rains are also possible in the mountainous areas of Taipei.

Heavy rains are also expected in Keelung, New Taipei City, Hualien County, Orchid Island, and Green Island. Heavy rain is likely in Taitung County and mountainous areas of Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, and Taichung City. The CWB advises the public to beware of landslides, falling rocks, and surging streams.

According to the CWB, as of 8 a.m. today, accumulated rainfall was 272 millimeters (mm) on Ximao Shan in Yilan County's Nan'ao Township and 194 mm in Taipei City's Qingtiangang. Since Oct. 29, the total accumulated rainfall on Ximao Shan has reached 1,113.5 mm.

Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said that Nalgae has gradually turned north in the waters to the west of Luzon Island, but will turn westward in the future and will gradually weaken as it drifts further away from Taiwan. Nevertheless, Wu said that the Nalgae's effect on Taiwan has not diminished.

Wu said the periphery of Nalgae is combining with the northeast monsoon to bring "severe rainfall" to areas that are windward from the storm. In addition to northern and eastern Taiwan, Wu said that central and southern Taiwan will also likely see localized rains, and skies across the country will be cloudy and temperatures cooler.

Wu predicted on Tuesday (Nov. 1), Nalgae's periphery and the northeast monsoon will continue to team up to bring "severe rainfall" to northern Taiwan and the eastern half of the country, while conditions in central and southern Taiwan will improve. Wu added that people in coastal areas should take precautions against strong wind gusts today and Tuesday.

By Wednesday (Nov. 2), Wu forecast that the rains will ease slightly, but the public should remain vigilant for hazards. Wu pointed out that the latest weather models show that Nalgae will weaken on Thursday and Friday (Nov. 3-4) and drift further away from Taiwan.

However, Wu cautioned that the northeast monsoon will linger, bringing localized rain to northern and eastern parts of the country, with chances of "severe rainfall" in some areas. Meanwhile, most of central and southern Taiwan will see partly cloudy to sunny skies.

On Saturday and Sunday (Nov. 5-6), Wu predicted that localized rains in northern and eastern areas are still possible, while central and southern areas will see partly cloudy to sunny skies. Wu stated that during this period, temperatures nationwide will drop slightly.



(CWB image)



(CWB image)