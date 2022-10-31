Alexa
Taiwan Ministry of Finance searches for unclaimed lottery prize winners

Five people have yet to claim NT$10 million uniform invoice lottery jackpot

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/31 09:59
File photo of uniform invoice copies. 

File photo of uniform invoice copies.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Sunday (Oct. 30) reminded winners of the May-June uniform invoice lottery jackpot to claim their award before the deadline on Monday (Nov. 7).

In a Facebook post, the MOF announced the addresses where the winning invoices were issued and the amounts of the purchases made as “clues” to help the public determine if they are winners. Four out of the five winning invoices were for purchases under NT$100 (US$3.11).

The purchases that yielded NT$10 million winners include those made at:

  • A FamilyMart at No. 11, Dazhi St., Zhongshan District, Taipei City, for NT$15 on food
  • Binjiang Market at No. 336, Minzu E. Rd., Zhongshan District, Taipei City, for NT$75 on parking
  • Dong Dong Bowling Alley at Lane 115, Section 3, Chenggong Rd., Taoyuan District, Taoyuan City for NT$690 on bowling-related expenses
  • A 7-Eleven at No. 1505, Section 3, Taiyuan Rd., Beitun District, Taichung City for NT$94 on food
  • A 7-Eleven at No. 937, Sheshi Rd., Shetou Township, Changhua County for NT$30 on food.
