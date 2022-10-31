Taiwan Ministry of Finance searches for unclaimed lottery prize winners

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Sunday (Oct. 30) reminded winners of the May-June uniform invoice lottery jackpot to claim their award before the deadline on Monday (Nov. 7).

In a Facebook post, the MOF announced the addresses where the winning invoices were issued and the amounts of the purchases made as “clues” to help the public determine if they are winners. Four out of the five winning invoices were for purchases under NT$100 (US$3.11).

The purchases that yielded NT$10 million winners include those made at: