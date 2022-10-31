Union Berlin back on top of Bundesliga with last-second win

BERLIN (AP) — Surprise leader Union Berlin keeps working miracles in the Bundesliga.

Danilho Doekhi headed in the winning goal with the last act of the game in the seventh minute of added time for a 2-1 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach on Sunday which returns Union to top spot.

Union was heading for defeat until the 79th minute when substitute Kevin Behrens headed an equalizer to Nico Elvedi’s first-half goal for Gladbach. Right at the end, Doekhi surged through a crowd of players to head in Jamie Leweling's cross from a corner routine, sparking wild celebrations from Union's players and fans.

Union goes back to being one point ahead of Bayern Munich, which routed Mainz 6-2 on Saturday.

Union had earlier celebrated what it thought was the winning goal in the 87th before video review found Kevin Trimmel was narrowly offside. It was the second time VAR went against Union after ruling Rani Khedira’s shot in the first half had deflected in off teammate Sheraldo Becker’s elbow.

After Elvedi's 33rd-minute header gave Gladbach the lead at a corner, substitute Behrens responded in the 79th by beating goalkeeper Tobias Sippel to score, though he was struck by Sippel's fist in the process. Behrens collapsed to the ground before recovering to celebrate with teammates. He was able to play on and nearly scored again three minutes later.

The dramatic win was a boost for Union, which had been four points ahead of Bayern until a loss to relegation-threatened Bochum last week.

___

