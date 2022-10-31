English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
Nottingham Forest 1, Liverpool 0
Everton 3, Crystal Palace 0
Man City 3, Brighton 1
Chelsea 1, Man United 1
Aston Villa 4, Brentford 0
Leeds 2, Fulham 3
Southampton 1, Arsenal 1
Wolverhampton 0, Leicester 4
Tottenham 1, Newcastle 2
West Ham 2, Bournemouth 0
Leicester 0, Man City 1
Bournemouth 2, Tottenham 3
Brentford 1, Wolverhampton 1
Brighton 4, Chelsea 1
Crystal Palace 1, Southampton 0
Newcastle 4, Aston Villa 0
Fulham 0, Everton 0
Liverpool 1, Leeds 2
Arsenal 5, Nottingham Forest 0
Man United vs. West Ham, 12:15 p.m.
Leeds vs. Bournemouth, 11 a.m.
Man City vs. Fulham, 11 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Brentford, 11 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Brighton, 11 a.m.
Man United vs. Crystal Palace, 11 a.m. ppd
Everton vs. Leicester, 1:30 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Arsenal, 7 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Man United, 9 a.m.
Southampton vs. Newcastle, 9 a.m.
West Ham vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m.
Man United vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m. ppd
Tottenham vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
Blackpool 4, Preston 2
Blackburn 2, Birmingham 1
Middlesbrough 0, Huddersfield 0
Millwall 2, West Brom 1
QPR 2, Wigan 1
Reading 2, Bristol City 0
Rotherham 2, Hull 4
Sheffield United 2, Norwich 2
Stoke 0, Coventry 2
Sunderland 2, Burnley 4
Swansea 2, Cardiff 0
Watford 4, Luton Town 0
Coventry 2, Rotherham 2
Burnley 1, Norwich 0
Birmingham 2, QPR 0
Bristol City 1, Swansea 1
West Brom 0, Sheffield United 2
Burnley 2, Reading 1
Cardiff 1, Rotherham 0
Coventry 1, Blackpool 2
Huddersfield 1, Millwall 0
Hull 0, Blackburn 1
Luton Town 1, Sunderland 1
Norwich 3, Stoke 1
Preston 2, Middlesbrough 1
Wigan 0, Watford 1
Coventry vs. Blackburn, 3:45 p.m.
Hull vs. Middlesbrough, 3:45 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Reading, 3:45 p.m.
Preston vs. Swansea, 3:45 p.m.
Bristol City vs. Sheffield United, 4 p.m.
West Brom vs. Blackpool, 4 p.m.
Birmingham vs. Millwall, 3:45 p.m.
Burnley vs. Rotherham, 3:45 p.m.
Cardiff vs. Watford, 3:45 p.m.
Huddersfield vs. Sunderland, 3:45 p.m.
Norwich vs. QPR, 3:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. Stoke, 3:45 p.m.
Reading vs. Preston, 4 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Burnley, 8:30 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Huddersfield, 11 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Luton Town, 11 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Bristol City, 11 a.m.
Millwall vs. Hull, 11 a.m.
QPR vs. West Brom, 11 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Norwich, 11 a.m.
Stoke vs. Birmingham, 11 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Cardiff, 11 a.m.
Swansea vs. Wigan, 11 a.m.
Watford vs. Coventry, 11 a.m.
Coventry vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.
Cardiff vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Birmingham vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.
Stoke vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Watford vs. Reading, 3 p.m.
Lincoln 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Accrington Stanley 2, Bolton 3
Bristol Rovers 2, Plymouth 2
Burton Albion 1, Cheltenham 0
Cambridge United 0, Port Vale 1
Exeter 2, Fleetwood Town 1
Forest Green 0, Portsmouth 1
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Wycombe 1
Morecambe 1, Barnsley 0
Oxford United 1, Peterborough 2
Shrewsbury 0, Charlton 1
Barnsley 0, Lincoln 1
Bolton 2, Burton Albion 1
Charlton 0, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Cheltenham 1, Morecambe 0
Derby 0, Exeter 0
Fleetwood Town 1, Forest Green 1
Peterborough 3, Accrington Stanley 1
Plymouth 2, Shrewsbury 1
Port Vale 2, Ipswich 3
Portsmouth 1, Oxford United 1
Wycombe 2, Cambridge United 3
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Bristol Rovers 1
Barnsley 2, Forest Green 0
Bolton 1, Oxford United 3
Charlton 4, Ipswich 4
Cheltenham 0, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Derby 4, Bristol Rovers 2
Fleetwood Town 3, Accrington Stanley 0
Peterborough 1, Cambridge United 0
Port Vale 1, Lincoln 0
Portsmouth 1, Shrewsbury 1
Sheffield Wednesday 4, Burton Albion 2
Wycombe 1, Morecambe 1
Plymouth vs. Exeter, 4 p.m.
Lincoln vs. Accrington Stanley, 3:45 p.m.
Morecambe vs. Derby, 3:45 p.m.
Oxford United vs. Fleetwood Town, 3:45 p.m.
Wycombe vs. Port Vale, 3:45 p.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.
Carlisle 2, Leyton Orient 3
Crawley Town 3, Mansfield Town 2
Crewe 1, Doncaster 1
Gillingham 1, Barrow 1
Grimsby Town 0, Bradford 0
Harrogate Town 1, Tranmere 1
Newport County 1, Colchester 0
Rochdale 1, AFC Wimbledon 2
Salford 0, Stockport County 2
Stevenage 2, Northampton 3
Sutton United 1, Walsall 1
Swindon 2, Hartlepool 1
AFC Wimbledon 1, Crewe 1
Barrow 1, Grimsby Town 0
Bradford 1, Swindon 1
Colchester 2, Crawley Town 2
Hartlepool 0, Salford 2
Leyton Orient 2, Gillingham 0
Mansfield Town 0, Newport County 0
Northampton 2, Sutton United 2
Stockport County 2, Carlisle 0
Tranmere 1, Rochdale 1
Walsall 3, Harrogate Town 1
Doncaster 0, Stevenage 1
Northampton 1, Newport County 1
AFC Wimbledon 3, Harrogate Town 2
Barrow 3, Crewe 0
Bradford 1, Crawley Town 1
Colchester 1, Stevenage 1
Doncaster 1, Gillingham 0
Hartlepool 2, Grimsby Town 1
Leyton Orient 1, Salford 0
Mansfield Town 2, Swindon 5
Stockport County 3, Sutton United 0
Tranmere 0, Carlisle 2
Walsall 1, Rochdale 0
Barrow vs. Colchester, 3:45 p.m.
Tranmere vs. Stockport County, 3:45 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.
Rochdale vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.
Aldershot 2, York City FC 1
Barnet 2, Maidenhead United 1
Boreham Wood 1, Wrexham 1
Chesterfield 3, Bromley 2
Dorking Wanderers 3, Wealdstone 1
Halifax Town 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 0
Gateshead FC 1, Woking 3
Oldham 2, Yeovil 0
Solihull Moors 3, Eastleigh 0
Southend 3, Scunthorpe 0
Torquay United 4, Altrincham 4
Altrincham 1, Oldham 0
Bromley 1, Barnet 3
Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Boreham Wood 1
Eastleigh 1, Torquay United 0
Maidenhead United 0, Solihull Moors 2
Maidstone United FC 0, Southend 3
Scunthorpe 3, Gateshead FC 1
Wealdstone 1, Notts County 6
Woking 3, Dorking Wanderers 3
Wrexham 3, Halifax Town 1
Yeovil 0, Aldershot 2
York City FC 1, Chesterfield 1
Barnet 1, Scunthorpe 1
Chesterfield 2, Boreham Wood 0
Dagenham and Redbridge 4, Wealdstone 1
Dorking Wanderers 0, Aldershot 3
Gateshead FC 1, Solihull Moors 1
Maidenhead United 1, Bromley 0
Maidstone United FC 1, Yeovil 1
Notts County 4, Torquay United 0
Woking 1, Eastleigh 0
Wrexham 4, Altrincham 0
York City FC 0, Southend 2
Halifax Town 2, Oldham 1
Altrincham vs. Wealdstone, 3:45 p.m.
Barnet vs. Southend, 3:45 p.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Oldham, 3:45 p.m. ppd
Chesterfield vs. Gateshead FC, 3:45 p.m.
Eastleigh vs. Scunthorpe, 3:45 p.m.
Halifax Town vs. Dorking Wanderers, 3:45 p.m.
Maidstone United FC vs. Solihull Moors, 3:45 p.m.
Notts County vs. Bromley, 3:45 p.m.
Torquay United vs. Aldershot, 3:45 p.m.
Woking vs. Yeovil, 3:45 p.m.
Wrexham vs. Maidenhead United, 3:45 p.m.
Aldershot vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 2:45 p.m.
Altrincham vs. Barnet, 2:45 p.m.
Boreham Wood vs. York City FC, 2:45 p.m.
Bromley vs. Woking, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Eastleigh vs. Maidstone United FC, 2:45 p.m.
Oldham vs. Gateshead FC, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Solihull Moors vs. Halifax Town, 2:45 p.m.
Southend vs. Notts County, 2:45 p.m.
Wealdstone vs. Chesterfield, 2:45 p.m.
Yeovil vs. Maidenhead United, 2:45 p.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Wrexham, 2:45 p.m.
Torquay United vs. Dorking Wanderers, 2:45 p.m.
Bromley vs. Woking, 2:45 p.m.