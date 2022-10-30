India: Dozens dead in Gujarat bridge collapse

At least 32 people were killed when a pedestrian bridge in the western Indian state of Gujarat collapsed on Sunday evening, according to local media.

Dozens more people are believed to be critically injured and some are still missing.

"A rescue operation is underway," Gujarat state minister Brijesh Merja said. "There are reports that several people have suffered injuries. They are being rushed to hospitals.''

At least 350 people were on the 230-meter (745-foot) bridge across the Machhu River in the town of Mobi at the time of the incident, local reports said.

The Press Trust of India news agency quoted officials as saying the structure gave way because it could not handle the weight.

Footage broadcast by local TV channel Zee News showed dozens of people clinging to cables as emergency teams tried to reach them.

The historic bridge was built in the 19th century during British rule. It reopened to the public just days ago after being closed for six months of renovation work.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in his home state of Gujarat for a three-day visit, called for rescue teams to be mobilized quickly and said compensation would be given to the families of the dead.

