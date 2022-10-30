UK: Suspect hurls petrol bombs at Dover migrant center — police

British police said Sunday that a suspect threw petrol bombs at a migrant processing center in the southern port of Dover.

One person was reportedly injured in the attack.

A police statement said "two to three incendiary devices" were thrown at the facility.

It added that a suspect had been "identified and located."

Video posted online by a GB News journalist showed staff at the center putting out a small fire outside the building's wall.

The Kent Fire and Rescue Service later said the fire at the site had been extinguished.

No further details were immediately available.

The Conservative MP for Dover, Nathalie Elphicke, said on Twitter that she was "deeply shocked."

Dover is the main arrival port for migrants crossing the English Channel from France in boats. The number of people making the perilous journey has climbed in recent years, with 40,000 people using that route to reach the UK so far this year. That's up from 28,000 in all of 2021, and 8,500 in 2020.

nm/jcg (Reuters, AFP, AP)