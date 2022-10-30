All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA WB/Scranton 7 6 0 1 0 13 20 11 Bridgeport 7 5 1 1 0 11 31 23 Providence 7 5 1 1 0 11 20 16 Charlotte 6 4 1 1 0 9 18 15 Springfield 7 3 3 0 1 7 23 23 Hartford 6 2 2 1 1 6 16 20 Hershey 6 2 2 2 0 6 14 16 Lehigh Valley 6 2 3 1 0 5 16 21

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 7 5 2 0 0 10 22 18 Rochester 7 4 3 0 0 8 21 26 Cleveland 8 4 4 0 0 8 27 32 Belleville 8 3 4 1 0 7 26 34 Utica 5 2 3 0 0 4 11 10 Syracuse 7 1 3 1 2 5 26 30 Laval 8 2 5 1 0 5 24 28

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Manitoba 6 4 1 1 0 9 26 17 Milwaukee 6 4 2 0 0 8 23 20 Texas 7 4 2 0 1 9 25 21 Grand Rapids 6 3 3 0 0 6 21 24 Rockford 6 3 3 0 0 6 22 23 Chicago 6 2 3 1 0 5 17 21 Iowa 5 1 2 0 2 4 12 15

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Ontario 7 6 1 0 0 12 28 14 Tucson 6 5 1 0 0 10 23 17 Coachella Valley 6 4 2 0 0 8 28 23 San Jose 7 4 2 0 1 9 19 17 Abbotsford 6 3 2 0 1 7 22 26 Colorado 7 3 4 0 0 6 23 24 San Diego 7 3 4 0 0 6 23 29 Bakersfield 6 2 3 1 0 5 18 22 Calgary 6 2 4 0 0 4 21 26 Henderson 8 2 6 0 0 4 21 25

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Iowa 5, Manitoba 2

Rochester 5, Laval 1

Coachella Valley 5, Calgary 3

Cleveland 4, Syracuse 2

Hartford 3, Charlotte 2

Toronto 2, Utica 1

Tucson 4, San Jose 3

WB/Scranton 2, Hershey 1

Bridgeport 6, Lehigh Valley 3

Providence 4, Springfield 3

Milwaukee 4, Chicago 3

Rockford 8, Belleville 2

Texas 5, Grand Rapids 2

Ontario 4, Bakersfield 3

Henderson 4, Colorado 2

San Diego 3, Abbotsford 2

Sunday's Games

Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee at Rockford, 11:30 a.m.

Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.