NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Buffalo 5 1 0 .833 176 81 2-0-0 3-1-0 4-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 N.Y. Jets 5 2 0 .714 159 137 1-2-0 4-0-0 4-2-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Miami 4 3 0 .571 147 165 3-1-0 1-2-0 4-2-0 0-1-0 2-1-0 New England 3 4 0 .429 155 146 1-2-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 1-2-0 0-1-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Tennessee 4 2 0 .667 115 128 2-1-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 Indianapolis 3 3 1 .500 113 140 2-1-0 1-2-1 3-3-1 0-0-0 1-3-1 Jacksonville 2 5 0 .286 155 137 1-2-0 1-3-0 2-2-0 0-3-0 1-2-0 Houston 1 4 1 .250 106 137 0-1-1 1-3-0 1-3-1 0-1-0 1-0-1

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Baltimore 5 3 0 .625 208 183 2-2-0 3-1-0 4-2-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 Cincinnati 4 3 0 .571 173 132 2-1-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 2-1-0 0-2-0 Cleveland 2 5 0 .286 168 186 1-3-0 1-2-0 1-4-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Pittsburgh 2 5 0 .286 107 162 1-2-0 1-3-0 1-5-0 1-0-0 1-1-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 223 172 2-1-0 3-1-0 2-2-0 3-0-0 2-0-0 L.A. Chargers 4 3 0 .571 164 189 2-2-0 2-1-0 4-2-0 0-1-0 2-1-0 Las Vegas 2 4 0 .333 163 150 2-1-0 0-3-0 2-3-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 Denver 2 5 0 .286 100 115 2-2-0 0-3-0 1-4-0 1-1-0 0-2-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Philadelphia 6 0 0 1.000 161 105 3-0-0 3-0-0 1-0-0 5-0-0 2-0-0 N.Y. Giants 6 1 0 .857 150 130 3-1-0 3-0-0 3-0-0 3-1-0 0-1-0 Dallas 5 2 0 .714 134 104 3-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 4-2-0 2-1-0 Washington 3 4 0 .429 125 156 2-2-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 2-3-0 0-2-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Atlanta 3 4 0 .429 163 171 2-1-0 1-3-0 1-1-0 2-3-0 0-2-0 Tampa Bay 3 5 0 .375 146 151 1-3-0 2-2-0 0-3-0 3-2-0 2-1-0 Carolina 2 5 0 .286 124 149 2-3-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 2-4-0 2-0-0 New Orleans 2 5 0 .286 175 200 1-3-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 2-4-0 1-2-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Minnesota 5 1 0 .833 139 118 3-0-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 4-1-0 3-0-0 Chicago 3 4 0 .429 126 132 2-1-0 1-3-0 2-0-0 1-4-0 0-2-0 Green Bay 3 4 0 .429 128 146 2-2-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 2-3-0 1-1-0 Detroit 1 5 0 .167 146 194 1-2-0 0-3-0 0-1-0 1-4-0 0-1-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Seattle 4 3 0 .571 183 186 2-1-0 2-2-0 2-0-0 2-3-0 1-1-0 L.A. Rams 3 3 0 .500 104 126 2-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 3-2-0 1-1-0 Arizona 3 4 0 .429 156 176 1-3-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 2-3-0 0-2-0 San Francisco 3 4 0 .429 145 133 2-1-0 1-3-0 0-2-0 3-2-0 2-0-0

Thursday's Games

Baltimore 27, Tampa Bay 22

Sunday's Games

Denver vs Jacksonville at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 1 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Kansas City, L.A. Chargers

Monday's Games

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 6

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at New England, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Cleveland, Denver, Pittsburgh, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco

Monday, Nov. 7

Baltimore at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.