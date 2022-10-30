NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 9 8 1 0 16 39 21 Philadelphia 8 5 2 1 11 24 21 Carolina 8 5 2 1 11 26 23 Florida 9 5 3 1 11 29 28 New Jersey 8 5 3 0 10 24 22 Buffalo 8 5 3 0 10 29 22 Detroit 8 4 2 2 10 25 24 N.Y. Islanders 9 5 4 0 10 33 24 Washington 9 5 4 0 10 28 26 Tampa Bay 9 5 4 0 10 28 28 Montreal 9 5 4 0 10 27 27 N.Y. Rangers 9 4 3 2 10 28 29 Toronto 9 4 4 1 9 24 26 Pittsburgh 9 4 4 1 9 32 29 Ottawa 8 4 4 0 8 30 27 Columbus 9 3 6 0 6 25 37

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 9 7 2 0 14 30 16 Edmonton 9 6 3 0 12 34 28 Dallas 9 5 3 1 11 28 21 Calgary 7 5 2 0 10 24 20 Winnipeg 8 5 3 0 10 25 23 Seattle 10 4 4 2 10 33 34 Los Angeles 10 5 5 0 10 36 41 Chicago 8 4 3 1 9 28 27 Colorado 9 4 4 1 9 29 27 Minnesota 8 3 4 1 7 27 32 Nashville 9 3 5 1 7 22 29 St. Louis 7 3 4 0 6 18 25 Vancouver 9 2 5 2 6 28 35 San Jose 11 3 8 0 6 24 34 Arizona 7 2 4 1 5 21 32 Anaheim 8 1 6 1 3 16 36

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 6, Dallas 3

Florida 5, Ottawa 3

Tampa Bay 4, San Jose 3

Detroit 2, Minnesota 1

Buffalo 4, Chicago 3, OT

Montreal 7, St. Louis 4

Los Angeles 4, Toronto 2

Carolina 4, Philadelphia 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 5, Colorado 4

Washington 3, Nashville 0

Edmonton 3, Calgary 2

Seattle 3, Pittsburgh 1

Sunday's Games

Columbus at New Jersey, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Florida at Arizona, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.