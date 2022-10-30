NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|9
|8
|1
|0
|16
|39
|21
|Philadelphia
|8
|5
|2
|1
|11
|24
|21
|Carolina
|8
|5
|2
|1
|11
|26
|23
|Florida
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|29
|28
|New Jersey
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|24
|22
|Buffalo
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|29
|22
|Detroit
|8
|4
|2
|2
|10
|25
|24
|N.Y. Islanders
|9
|5
|4
|0
|10
|33
|24
|Washington
|9
|5
|4
|0
|10
|28
|26
|Tampa Bay
|9
|5
|4
|0
|10
|28
|28
|Montreal
|9
|5
|4
|0
|10
|27
|27
|N.Y. Rangers
|9
|4
|3
|2
|10
|28
|29
|Toronto
|9
|4
|4
|1
|9
|24
|26
|Pittsburgh
|9
|4
|4
|1
|9
|32
|29
|Ottawa
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|30
|27
|Columbus
|9
|3
|6
|0
|6
|25
|37
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|9
|7
|2
|0
|14
|30
|16
|Edmonton
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|34
|28
|Dallas
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|28
|21
|Calgary
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|24
|20
|Winnipeg
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|25
|23
|Seattle
|10
|4
|4
|2
|10
|33
|34
|Los Angeles
|10
|5
|5
|0
|10
|36
|41
|Chicago
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|28
|27
|Colorado
|9
|4
|4
|1
|9
|29
|27
|Minnesota
|8
|3
|4
|1
|7
|27
|32
|Nashville
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|22
|29
|St. Louis
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|18
|25
|Vancouver
|9
|2
|5
|2
|6
|28
|35
|San Jose
|11
|3
|8
|0
|6
|24
|34
|Arizona
|7
|2
|4
|1
|5
|21
|32
|Anaheim
|8
|1
|6
|1
|3
|16
|36
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
N.Y. Rangers 6, Dallas 3
Florida 5, Ottawa 3
Tampa Bay 4, San Jose 3
Detroit 2, Minnesota 1
Buffalo 4, Chicago 3, OT
Montreal 7, St. Louis 4
Los Angeles 4, Toronto 2
Carolina 4, Philadelphia 3, OT
N.Y. Islanders 5, Colorado 4
Washington 3, Nashville 0
Edmonton 3, Calgary 2
Seattle 3, Pittsburgh 1
Columbus at New Jersey, 2 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vegas, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Florida at Arizona, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.