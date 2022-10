Sunday At Wiener Stadthalle Vienna Purse: €2,349,180 Surface: Hardcourt indoor VIENNA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Erste Bank Open at Wiener Stadthalle (seedings in parentheses): Men's Doubles Championship

Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler, Austria, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Andres Molteni, Argentina, 6-3, 7-6 (1).