Woman attacked by two dogs in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A woman was hospitalized Saturday (10/29) after being attacked by two Tibetan mastiffs in Tainan's Annan District at night.

The 77-year-old woman was attacked by the mastiffs, which rushed out an unlocked gate of a residence in an alley on Gongxue Road, sometime after 5 p.m. Saturday, CNA reported. She suffered injuries to her head and arms.

The dog owner is facing a fine of NT$30,000 (US$930) to NT$150,000.

Firefighters and Animal Health Inspection and Protection Office staff responded to the scene of the dog attack, rescued the victim, and sent her to the hospital after 6 p.m.

As the dogs remained at the scene, the responders blocked off the area to keep people away. A daughter of the dog owner was notified and picked up the dogs around 7 p.m.

The Tainan City Police Department’s Third Precinct told CNA that the incident took place because the owner did not properly lock his gate when he left his house. Animal protection staffers were about to anesthetize the dogs but stopped when the owner’s daughter showed up.

According to the police investigation, the woman suffered serious injuries and will need an operation. The woman’s family will decide whether to take legal action against the dog owner after the woman is released from the hospital, per CNA.