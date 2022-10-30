New Taipei shows off the Shuangwan Bikeway

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Shuangwan Bikeway (雙灣自行車道) is an 8-km bike path that starts from Qianshui Bay (淺水灣) in New Taipei’s Sanzhi District and ends at Baisha Bay (白沙灣, Baishawan) in Shimen District.

Biking along the path, cyclists can enjoy coastal attractions, including the Qianshui Bay beach, algae reefs, tidal zones, wind-faceted stones, temples, and natural scenery in the Linshanbi Recreation Area, according to a bike path introduction on the New Taipei City Travel website.

Qianshui Bay has a special sightseeing seawall and is a popular summertime attraction.

Baisha Bay, which literally means "White Sand Bay," is one of the better known beaches along the north coast. The bay, located between Linshanbi to the south and Fugui Cape to the north, is a 1-km crescent white sand beach and a popular water sports destination in summer.



One of the main attractions along the bicycle path is Linshanbi. This section of path also showed up in the movie "Secret" (不能說的秘密). Cyclists are recommended to take a break there and take in the ocean view and the pine trees along the path, according to the introduction.

There are YouBike rental stations at both Qianshui Bay and Baisha Bay.

Transportation:

Take the Taipei MRT to Tamsui Station and transfer to Bus 862 (toward Keelung) or Bus 863 (toward Jinshan) to the Qianshui Bay stop.

Take the Taipei MRT to Tamsui Station and transfer to Crown Northern Coast Shuttle Bus 716 to Dajue (Qianshui Bay) stop.



(New Taipei Tourism and Travel Department photos)