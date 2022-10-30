Taiwan's Clouded Leopard development progressing despite setbacks

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The prototype of the latest Clouded Leopard armored vehicle’s functions and performance are in line with the Army's overall planning specification but there have been some setbacks, the Ministry of National Defense’s Armament Bureau said on Sunday (Oct. 30).

The new model, equipped with a 105mm cannon, completed R&D evaluations in June, the bureau said, but the contractor responsible for gun barrels failed to deliver them on time, resulting in fines and suspension of rights, Liberty Times reported. Last year, the gun barrels for in-service Clouded Leopard vehicles were changed to meet the needs of the Army, the bureau added.

The cannon variant was designed under the “Cheetah Project,” per Liberty times. The cannon’s recoil force has been reduced, which gives it greater armor-piercing ability, CNA cited a military source as saying.

The new armored vehicles will increase infantry strength by providing greater firepower and rapid strike abilities, according to the budget report. In the future, the vehicles will be deployed in joint battalions and become a major weapon among the military’s ground assets.

Additionally, the Army has launched the "Iron Cavalry Project" to develop a new reconnaissance vehicle that is light, compact, flexible, and fast. System integration of the first prototype was completed on Oct. 28, while performance evaluation will be conducted by the end of March 2023, Liberty Times said.