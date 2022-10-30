Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan president pledges stronger cooperation with US, Japan

President Tsai lauds success of Global Cooperation and Training Framework

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/30 14:53
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen. (Presidential Office)

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen. (Presidential Office)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan will strengthen the scale of cooperation with the U.S. and Japan, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said in a pre-recorded video for the international seminar "50 Years Without Diplomatic Relations – Future Prospects for Taiwan-Japan-U.S. Relations" on Saturday (Oct. 29).

In the past few years, Taiwan, Japan, and the U.S. have worked together to fight the pandemic but now have shifted focus on realizing a “free and open Indo-Pacific,” Tsai said, according to the Presidential Office.

The president said that one way to bolster closer ties is through the Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF), which is a cooperation platform co-founded by Taiwan and the U.S. In the past three years, through joint efforts, Japan and Australia have also been invited as formal partners.

GCTF events have expanded to host countries in Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean, she said. So far, there have been a total of 119 countries that participated in GCTF activities, which focus on issues of global concern, Tsai said.

The partnership between Taiwan, Japan, and the U.S. has continuously improved through these interactions, the president said. In the future, Taiwan will increase efforts to promote the GCTF with Japan and the United States and cooperate with more democratic countries to defend common beliefs and strengthen the resilience of democracy around the world, she said.
Taiwan
GCTF
U.S.
Japan
cooperation
President Tsai Ing-wen

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan LGBT+ Pride emphasizes community and future of the LGBT movement
Taiwan LGBT+ Pride emphasizes community and future of the LGBT movement
2022/10/29 21:00
Taiwan and US discuss international participation
Taiwan and US discuss international participation
2022/10/29 16:32
Taiwan LGBT+ Pride marks 20th anniversary
Taiwan LGBT+ Pride marks 20th anniversary
2022/10/29 15:11
Taiwan adds 32,486 local COVID cases, 76 deaths
Taiwan adds 32,486 local COVID cases, 76 deaths
2022/10/29 14:18
Formosa Forevermore: Producer, composer discuss globalizing Taiwan’s localities
Formosa Forevermore: Producer, composer discuss globalizing Taiwan’s localities
2022/10/29 10:03