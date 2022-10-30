Baby whale stranded on Taiwan beach dies five days after rescue

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A pair of pygmy sperm whales, a mother and calf, were stranded on Bengang (笨港) Beach in Taoyuan’s Xinwu (新屋) District on Oct. 22.

The mother reportedly died shortly after being discovered on the shore. The female calf, named Momo by caregivers, was transported to a facility in Keelung for medical treatment but despite intensive care and observation, the calf died on Wednesday (Oct. 26) morning.

Experts and volunteers associated with the Taiwan Cetacean Society (中華鯨豚協會) cared for the calf at a facility near Keelung’s Badouzi (八斗子) Harbor. Over 200 people helped to care for Momo 24 hours a day for the five days before she passed, UDN reported.

A medical report was released this weekend outlining the calf’s injuries and possible causes of death. The calf reportedly had lesions covering some of its internal organs, and also suffered physical distress due to its ordeal.

There is also evidence suggesting the calf was involved in a collision at sea prior to becoming stranded. There were signs of hemorrhaging on the left side of the body between the head and pectoral fins. The left eye was also prolapsed, and one of the calf’s teeth was also broken.

A CT scan will likely reveal whether the calf collided with a ship at sea, or if it struck a rock formation during its stranding.

The Taiwan Cetacean Society expressed its thanks to everyone who assisted in trying to save the mother pygmy sperm whale and those who cared for Momo before her death, per UDN.