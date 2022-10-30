Taiwan reports 31,500 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Oct. 30) announced 31,547 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 31,500 were local and 47 were imported, as well as 76 deaths.

The local cases included 14,524 males and 16,969 females between under five and 100 years of age. The genders of seven local cases have not been announced.

Among the local cases, 218 were moderate and severe cases.

Among the 76 reported deaths, 45 were male and 31 were female. They ranged in age between 40 and 100, and all of them were severe COVID-19 cases. Seventy-three had a history of chronic illness, while 55 had not received three doses of COVID-19 vaccines. They were confirmed to have contracted the disease between May 29 and Oct. 27 and died between May 29 and Oct. 27.

The imported cases included 21 males and 26 females. They ranged in age from 10 to 80 and arrived between Sept. 30 and Friday (Oct. 28). One each arrived from Japan and Germany, while the origins of the other imported cases have not been identified.

Taiwan has so far recorded 7,690,110 cases of COVID-19, including 36,347 imported, while 12,772 people have succumbed to the disease.