Bangladesh wins toss, bats against Zimbabwe at T20 World Cup

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to bat first against Zimbabwe in the first of three Group 2 matches Sunday at the Twenty20 Cricket World Cup.

Zimbabwe has three competition points after its win over Pakistan and a washout against South Africa.

Bangladesh had a heavy 104-run loss to South Africa after opening the Super 12 with a win over Netherlands, its first ever in the second round of a T20 World Cup.

Both teams made one lineup change, with Yasir Ali returning in place of Mehidy Hasan Miraz for Bangladesh and fast bowler Tendai Chatara back in the Zimbabwe XI in place of allrounder Luke Jongwe.

Conditions were warm and the pitch dry in Brisbane, with no rain on the forecast.

The Zimbabwe-Bangladesh game at the Gabba precedes a double-header in Perth where Pakistan was playing Netherlands and India and South Africa were meeting in a night match.

___

Lineups:

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (captain), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva, Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Musaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports