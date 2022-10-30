Taiwan offers condolences to South Korea after tragic crowd crush in Seoul

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Sunday (Oct. 30), Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) shared its condolences with South Korea following the tragic deaths of over 150 young people who were crushed in a crowd of revelers in Seoul’s Itaewon neighborhood on Saturday (Oct. 29).

The ministry shared a message on Twitter that said “Taiwan grieves with Korea at the difficult time. MOFA spokesperson Hsiu Guang-wei (蕭光偉) said Sunday morning that among the currently reported 19 foreigners who were killed in the accident, none of them were Taiwanese nationals.

Our deepest condolences on the loss of life & injuries in the Itaewon incident. Thoughts & prayers to the families of the victims, & heartfelt wishes for a speedy recovery to the wounded. Taiwan grieves with Korea at this difficult time. — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 〔錯誤字元無法儲存〕〔錯誤字元無法儲存〕 (@MOFA_Taiwan) October 30, 2022

On Saturday evening, a massive crowd of revelers converged in the Itaewon neighborhood to join Halloween festivities. At around 10:22 p.m. a large number of people began moving into a narrow side alley, where hundreds were trapped between two brick walks and the surging crowds.

According to the most recent reports, 151 people were killed in the crush with a similar number suffering injuries. Initial reports say that two thirds of the victims were young women in their 20s.

Korean authorities have so far identified 19 foreigners who died in the tragic accident. The number includes young people from Iran, Uzbekistan, Norway, and China.

Hsiu said that Taiwan’s representative office in Seoul will report new developments as information becomes available, per CNA.