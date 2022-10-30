Alexa
Taiwan offers condolences to South Korea after tragic crowd crush in Seoul

MOFA announced that among 19 foreign victims, none were from Taiwan

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/30 11:18
Police inspect the scene of the accident in Seoul. 

Police inspect the scene of the accident in Seoul.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Sunday (Oct. 30), Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) shared its condolences with South Korea following the tragic deaths of over 150 young people who were crushed in a crowd of revelers in Seoul’s Itaewon neighborhood on Saturday (Oct. 29).

The ministry shared a message on Twitter that said “Taiwan grieves with Korea at the difficult time. MOFA spokesperson Hsiu Guang-wei (蕭光偉) said Sunday morning that among the currently reported 19 foreigners who were killed in the accident, none of them were Taiwanese nationals.

On Saturday evening, a massive crowd of revelers converged in the Itaewon neighborhood to join Halloween festivities. At around 10:22 p.m. a large number of people began moving into a narrow side alley, where hundreds were trapped between two brick walks and the surging crowds.

According to the most recent reports, 151 people were killed in the crush with a similar number suffering injuries. Initial reports say that two thirds of the victims were young women in their 20s.

Korean authorities have so far identified 19 foreigners who died in the tragic accident. The number includes young people from Iran, Uzbekistan, Norway, and China.

Hsiu said that Taiwan’s representative office in Seoul will report new developments as information becomes available, per CNA.
South Korea
Itaewon
halloween
MOFA

