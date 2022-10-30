Alexa
Taiwan to begin constructing new light frigates next year

New ships will be used for reconnaissance and patrol missions

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2022/10/30 11:14
Taiwanese Lafayette-class frigate. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will begin construction of the first two of eight new light frigates next year, with a budget of more than NT$24.5 billion (US$762.9 million).

The Ministry of National Defense's budget for the "Chen Hai Project" (震海計畫) initially called for a new generation of guided-missile frigates with excellent air defense and reconnaissance capabilities, Liberty Times reported. However, due to issues with radar systems and the Navy’s aging Chi Yang-class frigates, the ministry decided to invest in eight light frigates rather than the guided-missile frigates.

The new ships will be used for reconnaissance and patrol missions to maintain the safety of sea lines of communication and safeguard Taiwan's fisheries. There will reportedly be an air defense variant and an anti-submarine variant among the eight frigates.

The air defense version will be equipped with a vertical launch missile system, while the anti-submarine version will feature a towed sonar system. Both vessels will be equipped with extended-range supersonic anti-ship and air defense missiles, per Liberty Times.

Construction of the first two ships will be completed in 2026.
Taiwan
Taiwan Navy
Ministry of National Defense
light frigates

