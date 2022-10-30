Two hikers stuck on mountain rescued in central Taiwan's Miaoli

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Saturday (Oct. 29), a couple of hikers were rescued after being trapped on a hiking trail by fallen boulders in Miaoli County.

The Miaoli County Fire Department received a call at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday that two people in their 50s were trapped on a mountain trail in Nanzhuang (南庄) Township. The man and wife, surnamed Chang (張), were reportedly hiking along the Bilin River (比林溪), but part of the cliff face had collapsed and their path was blocked.

Fortunately, the hikers’ cell phone signals were easily located. The Fire Department dispatched seven rescuers to the scene. Rescuers were able to approach the couple by crossing the river from the opposite side of the ravine, which is about 100 meters wide, reports UDN.

Rescuers waded through the river and used ropes to scale a rock face of approximately 30 meters to reach the hikers. The hikers were safely escorted off the mountain around 10:00 p.m.

UDN reports that the couple, who hike regularly, began their hike around 6:10 a.m. on Saturday morning to reach the summit of Dawo Mountain (大窩山). After reaching the mountain peak around 10:00 a.m., they trekked down the mountain on a different trail with the intention of circling back to the trail they first hiked that morning.

According to local residents, the rock wall along the trail collapsed some time ago. Local residents have been using a steep hunting trail to get around the obstruction.