Saturday At Centro Libanes Mexicano de Tampico Tampico, Mexico Purse: $115,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor TAMPICO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Saturday from Abierto Tampico at Centro Libanes Mexicano de Tampico (seedings in parentheses): Women's Doubles Championship

Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Tereza Mihalikova (1), Slovakia, def. Elizabeth Mandlik and Ashlyn Krueger, United States, 7-5, 6-2.