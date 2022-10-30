Webb sparks Jacksonville State past Austin Peay 40-16

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Zion Webb had a touchdown pass and a touchdown catch to power Jacksonville State to a 40-16 victory over Austin Peay on Saturday.

Webb staked Jacksonville State (7-2, 3-0 Atlantic Sun Conference) to a 6-0 first-quarter lead with a 48-yard scoring strike to Perry Carter. CJ Evans Jr. scored on a 4-yard run on the final play of the quarter to give Austin Peay (5-3, 1-2) a 7-6 lead.

The Governors' Maddux Trujillo kicked a 55-yard field goal on the last play of the first half to knot the score at 16.

The Gamecocks took control in the third quarter — scoring on a 3-yard run by Pat Jackson and receiver Sterling Galban's 5-yard touchdown toss to Webb with 18 seconds left in the quarter for a 30-16 lead.

Webb completed 12 of 24 passes for 186 yards with one interception for JSU. Matt LaRoche carried 23 times for 89 yards and Webb ran 14 times for 75 yards.

Mike DiLiello completed 12 of 31 passes for 181 yards with one touchdown and two picks for Austin Peay. He led the Governors with 96 yards on 17 rushes.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25