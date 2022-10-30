Watkins leads Villanova to 24-10 victory over Hampton

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Quarterback Connor Watkins had 291 total yards with two long scoring runs and Villanova defeated Hampton 24-10 on Saturday.

Watkins scored on a 75-yard run in the first quarter and capped the scoring with a 30-yard run in the fourth. Watkins finished with 130 yards on 11 carries and TD Ayo-Durojaiye added 112 yards for the Wildcats, who totaled 261 yards on the ground and 422 total yards.

Watkins passed for 161 yards, going 14-of-31 with a touchdown and an interception for Villanova (5-3, 3-2 Colonial Athletic Association).

Hampton managed only 163 yards and seven first downs. Malcolm Mays went 14-of-24 passing for 137 yards and the Pirates (4-4, 1-4) had just 26 net rushing yards.

