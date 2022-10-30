Reynolds' 5 TDs, new coach leads Charlotte past Rice 56-23

HOUSTON (AP) — Chris Reynolds matched a career best with five touchdown passes and Charlotte, after firing its previous head coach six days ago, cruised to a 56-23 victory over Rice on Saturday to snap a four-game losing streak.

Will Healy, who led Charlotte to its first bowl game in his first season as the 49ers head coach in 2019, was let go on Sunday with a 15-24 record overall. Offensive line coach Pete Rossomando was named interim head coach.

Charlotte (2-7, 1-4) finished with 514 yards of offense, scored touchdowns on seven consecutive drives and finished with its most points scored in a Conference USA game.

Reynolds completed 16 of 19 passes for 254 yards and connected with Elijah Spencer for three scores. Shadrick Byrd and Calvin Camp combined for 163 yards rushing on 21 carries and two touchdowns for the 49ers.

TJ McMahon was 18-of-33 passing for 218 yards, threw three touchdown passes and added 45 yards on the ground for Rice (4-3, 2-2). Bradley Rozner had five receptions for 105 yards receiving and a pair of TD catches.

