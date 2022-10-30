Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Australia ends losing rugby run vs Scotland with 16-15 win

By Associated Press
2022/10/30 02:31
Australia's Andrew Kellaway is tackled by Scotland's Darcy Graham during the Autumn International rugby match between Scotland and Australia, at BT Mu...

Australia's Andrew Kellaway is tackled by Scotland's Darcy Graham during the Autumn International rugby match between Scotland and Australia, at BT Mu...

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — One match into the Wallabies’ end-of-season tour of the northern hemisphere and already it’s going better than last year’s trip to Europe.

Australia ended a run of three straight losses to Scotland with an attritional 16-15 win at Murrayfield on Saturday to start the tourists’ run of five tests against Six Nations opposition.

Trailing 15-6 after an hour, the Australians capitalized on the sin-binning of Scotland replacement lock Glen Young when captain James Slipper barrelled over for the visitors’ only try.

Bernard Foley converted and booted a penalty in the 71st minute to give the Wallabies a lead they wouldn’t relinquish, even if Scotland was handed a golden chance to snatch victory in the final minute.

With a penalty from about 40 meters out and just to the left of the uprights, Scotland flyhalf Blair Kinghorn pulled his kick wide left.

After a 2-1 home series loss to England and another tough Rugby Championship — Dave Rennie’s team lost four of its six matches — it was a welcome start to the Australians’ latest European tour.

In last year’s, they lost to Scotland, England and Wales on successive weekends and have since fallen to No. 9 in the world ranking — a shocking drop for a long-time rugby power.

The Scots could pick only home-based players due to the match taking place outside World Rugby’s international window but they still looked well-placed for victory after Kinghorn hacked the ball forward from inside his own half, sprinted to collect it and dropped over the line for a try.

That converted score built on an 11th-minute try from fullback Ollie Smith, which Bernard Foley counteracted with two penalties to give Australia a 6-5 halftime lead.

On the hour mark, Jack Dempsey came on for his Scotland debut against the country of his birth, for whom the Sydney-born No. 8 made 14 appearances before switching allegiances under World Rugby’s birthright transfer rules thanks to having a Scottish grandfather.

Unfortunately for Dempsey, that was around the time Australia launched its comeback after Young was yellow-carded for a dangerous clear-out on scrumhalf Tate McDermott.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports