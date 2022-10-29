|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|12
|9
|2
|1
|37
|11
|29
|Arsenal
|11
|9
|1
|1
|25
|11
|28
|Tottenham
|12
|7
|2
|3
|23
|14
|23
|Newcastle
|12
|5
|6
|1
|20
|10
|21
|Chelsea
|11
|6
|3
|2
|16
|11
|21
|Man United
|11
|6
|2
|3
|16
|16
|20
|Fulham
|12
|5
|3
|4
|22
|22
|18
|Liverpool
|11
|4
|4
|3
|22
|13
|16
|Brighton
|11
|4
|3
|4
|15
|14
|15
|West Ham
|12
|4
|2
|6
|11
|12
|14
|Brentford
|12
|3
|5
|4
|18
|21
|14
|Everton
|12
|3
|4
|5
|11
|12
|13
|Crystal Palace
|11
|3
|4
|4
|12
|16
|13
|Bournemouth
|12
|3
|4
|5
|10
|25
|13
|Aston Villa
|12
|3
|3
|6
|11
|16
|12
|Southampton
|12
|3
|3
|6
|11
|19
|12
|Leicester
|13
|3
|2
|8
|21
|25
|11
|Leeds
|11
|2
|3
|6
|13
|18
|9
|Wolverhampton
|12
|2
|3
|7
|5
|18
|9
|Nottingham Forest
|12
|2
|3
|7
|8
|23
|9
___
Nottingham Forest 1, Liverpool 0
Everton 3, Crystal Palace 0
Man City 3, Brighton 1
Chelsea 1, Man United 1
Aston Villa 4, Brentford 0
Leeds 2, Fulham 3
Southampton 1, Arsenal 1
Wolverhampton 0, Leicester 4
Tottenham 1, Newcastle 2
West Ham 2, Bournemouth 0
Leicester 0, Man City 1
Bournemouth vs. Tottenham, 10 a.m.
Brentford vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Everton, 12:30 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Leeds, 2:45 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Man United vs. West Ham, 12:15 p.m.
Leeds vs. Bournemouth, 11 a.m.
Man City vs. Fulham, 11 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Brentford, 11 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Brighton, 11 a.m.
Man United vs. Crystal Palace, 11 a.m. ppd
Everton vs. Leicester, 1:30 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Arsenal, 7 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Man United, 9 a.m.
Southampton vs. Newcastle, 9 a.m.
West Ham vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m.
Man United vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m. ppd
Tottenham vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Burnley
|17
|8
|8
|1
|30
|15
|32
|QPR
|17
|9
|3
|5
|25
|19
|30
|Blackburn
|17
|10
|0
|7
|22
|18
|30
|Sheffield United
|17
|8
|5
|4
|28
|16
|29
|Swansea
|17
|8
|4
|5
|23
|23
|28
|Millwall
|16
|8
|2
|6
|22
|19
|26
|Norwich
|17
|7
|4
|6
|23
|19
|25
|Reading
|16
|8
|1
|7
|19
|23
|25
|Luton Town
|16
|6
|6
|4
|20
|18
|24
|Watford
|16
|6
|5
|5
|23
|20
|23
|Birmingham
|17
|6
|5
|6
|18
|15
|23
|Rotherham
|16
|5
|7
|4
|20
|19
|22
|Bristol City
|18
|6
|4
|8
|26
|27
|22
|Preston
|17
|5
|7
|5
|11
|14
|22
|Sunderland
|16
|5
|5
|6
|21
|20
|20
|Hull
|16
|6
|2
|8
|20
|31
|20
|Stoke
|16
|5
|4
|7
|17
|20
|19
|Blackpool
|16
|5
|4
|7
|21
|25
|19
|Wigan
|16
|5
|4
|7
|17
|24
|19
|Cardiff
|16
|5
|3
|8
|12
|19
|18
|Middlesbrough
|16
|4
|5
|7
|19
|21
|17
|Coventry
|14
|4
|5
|5
|14
|16
|17
|West Brom
|17
|2
|8
|7
|20
|24
|14
|Huddersfield
|15
|3
|3
|9
|16
|22
|12
___
Blackpool 4, Preston 2
Blackburn 2, Birmingham 1
Middlesbrough 0, Huddersfield 0
Millwall 2, West Brom 1
QPR 2, Wigan 1
Reading 2, Bristol City 0
Rotherham 2, Hull 4
Sheffield United 2, Norwich 2
Stoke 0, Coventry 2
Sunderland 2, Burnley 4
Swansea 2, Cardiff 0
Watford 4, Luton Town 0
Coventry 2, Rotherham 2
Burnley 1, Norwich 0
Birmingham 2, QPR 0
Bristol City 1, Swansea 1
West Brom 0, Sheffield United 2
Burnley vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Blackburn, 3:45 p.m.
Hull vs. Middlesbrough, 3:45 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Reading, 3:45 p.m.
Preston vs. Swansea, 3:45 p.m.
Bristol City vs. Sheffield United, 4 p.m.
West Brom vs. Blackpool, 4 p.m.
Birmingham vs. Millwall, 3:45 p.m.
Burnley vs. Rotherham, 3:45 p.m.
Cardiff vs. Watford, 3:45 p.m.
Huddersfield vs. Sunderland, 3:45 p.m.
Norwich vs. QPR, 3:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. Stoke, 3:45 p.m.
Reading vs. Preston, 4 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Burnley, 8:30 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Huddersfield, 11 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Luton Town, 11 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Bristol City, 11 a.m.
Millwall vs. Hull, 11 a.m.
QPR vs. West Brom, 11 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Norwich, 11 a.m.
Stoke vs. Birmingham, 11 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Cardiff, 11 a.m.
Swansea vs. Wigan, 11 a.m.
Watford vs. Coventry, 11 a.m.
Coventry vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.
Cardiff vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Birmingham vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.
Stoke vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Watford vs. Reading, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Plymouth
|16
|12
|2
|2
|32
|17
|38
|Ipswich
|16
|11
|3
|2
|31
|14
|36
|Sheffield Wednesday
|16
|9
|4
|3
|29
|14
|31
|Peterborough
|16
|9
|1
|6
|31
|19
|28
|Bolton
|15
|8
|3
|4
|18
|11
|27
|Portsmouth
|14
|7
|5
|2
|24
|16
|26
|Exeter
|16
|6
|4
|6
|26
|21
|22
|Charlton
|16
|5
|7
|4
|23
|19
|22
|Barnsley
|15
|6
|3
|6
|17
|14
|21
|Derby
|14
|6
|3
|5
|15
|12
|21
|Lincoln
|14
|5
|6
|3
|17
|17
|21
|Shrewsbury
|15
|6
|3
|6
|15
|17
|21
|Wycombe
|15
|6
|2
|7
|20
|20
|20
|Bristol Rovers
|16
|5
|5
|6
|25
|27
|20
|Port Vale
|15
|5
|4
|6
|17
|22
|19
|Cambridge United
|16
|6
|1
|9
|18
|28
|19
|Fleetwood Town
|15
|3
|8
|4
|13
|14
|17
|Cheltenham
|15
|5
|2
|8
|13
|20
|17
|Accrington Stanley
|15
|4
|4
|7
|17
|25
|16
|Oxford United
|14
|4
|3
|7
|15
|17
|15
|Milton Keynes Dons
|15
|4
|1
|10
|15
|22
|13
|Forest Green
|16
|3
|4
|9
|15
|33
|13
|Burton Albion
|16
|3
|3
|10
|18
|31
|12
|Morecambe
|15
|2
|5
|8
|11
|25
|11
___
Ipswich 1, Derby 0
Lincoln 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Accrington Stanley 2, Bolton 3
Bristol Rovers 2, Plymouth 2
Burton Albion 1, Cheltenham 0
Cambridge United 0, Port Vale 1
Exeter 2, Fleetwood Town 1
Forest Green 0, Portsmouth 1
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Wycombe 1
Morecambe 1, Barnsley 0
Oxford United 1, Peterborough 2
Shrewsbury 0, Charlton 1
Barnsley 0, Lincoln 1
Bolton 2, Burton Albion 1
Charlton 0, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Cheltenham 1, Morecambe 0
Derby 0, Exeter 0
Fleetwood Town 1, Forest Green 1
Peterborough 3, Accrington Stanley 1
Plymouth 2, Shrewsbury 1
Port Vale 2, Ipswich 3
Portsmouth 1, Oxford United 1
Wycombe 2, Cambridge United 3
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Bristol Rovers 1
Barnsley vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Exeter, 4 p.m.
Lincoln vs. Accrington Stanley, 3:45 p.m.
Morecambe vs. Derby, 3:45 p.m.
Oxford United vs. Fleetwood Town, 3:45 p.m.
Wycombe vs. Port Vale, 3:45 p.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leyton Orient
|15
|11
|3
|1
|25
|9
|36
|Stevenage
|16
|11
|2
|3
|23
|14
|35
|Northampton
|16
|9
|4
|3
|28
|18
|31
|Mansfield Town
|15
|8
|3
|4
|23
|16
|27
|Salford
|15
|8
|3
|4
|19
|12
|27
|Swindon
|16
|7
|6
|3
|18
|15
|27
|Bradford
|15
|7
|5
|3
|20
|12
|26
|Barrow
|15
|8
|1
|6
|18
|16
|25
|Tranmere
|15
|7
|3
|5
|18
|11
|24
|Carlisle
|15
|6
|6
|3
|21
|16
|24
|Grimsby Town
|15
|6
|5
|4
|17
|12
|23
|Doncaster
|16
|6
|4
|6
|19
|21
|22
|Walsall
|16
|5
|5
|6
|20
|16
|20
|Crewe
|15
|4
|7
|4
|15
|17
|19
|Sutton United
|16
|5
|4
|7
|16
|20
|19
|Stockport County
|15
|5
|3
|7
|18
|19
|18
|AFC Wimbledon
|15
|4
|4
|7
|17
|22
|16
|Newport County
|16
|4
|3
|9
|14
|19
|15
|Crawley Town
|15
|3
|4
|8
|17
|27
|13
|Gillingham
|15
|2
|7
|6
|6
|16
|13
|Harrogate Town
|15
|3
|3
|9
|12
|21
|12
|Rochdale
|15
|3
|3
|9
|12
|22
|12
|Colchester
|15
|2
|4
|9
|12
|21
|10
|Hartlepool
|16
|1
|6
|9
|13
|29
|9
___
Carlisle 2, Leyton Orient 3
Crawley Town 3, Mansfield Town 2
Crewe 1, Doncaster 1
Gillingham 1, Barrow 1
Grimsby Town 0, Bradford 0
Harrogate Town 1, Tranmere 1
Newport County 1, Colchester 0