All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA WB/Scranton 6 5 0 1 0 11 18 10 Charlotte 5 4 1 0 0 8 16 12 Bridgeport 6 4 1 1 0 9 25 20 Providence 6 4 1 1 0 9 16 13 Springfield 6 3 3 0 0 6 20 19 Hershey 5 2 2 1 0 5 13 14 Lehigh Valley 5 2 2 1 0 5 13 15 Hartford 5 1 2 1 1 4 13 18

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 6 4 2 0 0 8 20 17 Belleville 7 3 3 1 0 7 24 26 Rochester 6 3 3 0 0 6 16 25 Utica 4 2 2 0 0 4 10 8 Cleveland 7 3 4 0 0 6 23 30 Syracuse 6 1 2 1 2 5 24 26 Laval 7 2 4 1 0 5 23 23

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Manitoba 5 4 0 1 0 9 24 12 Grand Rapids 5 3 2 0 0 6 19 19 Milwaukee 5 3 2 0 0 6 19 17 Texas 6 3 2 0 1 7 20 19 Chicago 5 2 3 0 0 4 14 17 Rockford 5 2 3 0 0 4 14 21 Iowa 4 0 2 0 2 2 7 13

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Ontario 6 5 1 0 0 10 24 11 Tucson 5 4 1 0 0 8 19 14 San Jose 6 4 2 0 0 8 16 13 Abbotsford 5 3 2 0 0 6 20 23 Coachella Valley 5 3 2 0 0 6 23 20 Colorado 6 3 3 0 0 6 21 20 Bakersfield 5 2 2 1 0 5 15 18 Calgary 5 2 3 0 0 4 18 21 San Diego 6 2 4 0 0 4 20 27 Henderson 7 1 6 0 0 2 17 23

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Colorado 3, Henderson 2

Hartford 4, Hershey 2

Laval 8, Rochester 1

Toronto 4, Syracuse 3

Utica 5, Cleveland 1

Providence 2, Charlotte 1

Springfield 7, Bridgeport 6

WB/Scranton 3, Lehigh Valley 1

Milwaukee 4, Belleville 2

Rockford 5, Chicago 3

Abbotsford 7, San Diego 3

Calgary 6, Coachella Valley 4

Tucson 5, San Jose 1

Saturday's Games

Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 3 p.m.

Calgary at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Belleville at Rockford, 9 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.