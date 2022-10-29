All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|WB/Scranton
|6
|5
|0
|1
|0
|11
|18
|10
|Charlotte
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|16
|12
|Bridgeport
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|9
|25
|20
|Providence
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|9
|16
|13
|Springfield
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|20
|19
|Hershey
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|13
|14
|Lehigh Valley
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|13
|15
|Hartford
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|4
|13
|18
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|20
|17
|Belleville
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|7
|24
|26
|Rochester
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|16
|25
|Utica
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|10
|8
|Cleveland
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|23
|30
|Syracuse
|6
|1
|2
|1
|2
|5
|24
|26
|Laval
|7
|2
|4
|1
|0
|5
|23
|23
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manitoba
|5
|4
|0
|1
|0
|9
|24
|12
|Grand Rapids
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|19
|19
|Milwaukee
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|19
|17
|Texas
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|20
|19
|Chicago
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|14
|17
|Rockford
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|14
|21
|Iowa
|4
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|7
|13
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Ontario
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|24
|11
|Tucson
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|19
|14
|San Jose
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|16
|13
|Abbotsford
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|20
|23
|Coachella Valley
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|23
|20
|Colorado
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|21
|20
|Bakersfield
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|15
|18
|Calgary
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|18
|21
|San Diego
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|20
|27
|Henderson
|7
|1
|6
|0
|0
|2
|17
|23
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Colorado 3, Henderson 2
Hartford 4, Hershey 2
Laval 8, Rochester 1
Toronto 4, Syracuse 3
Utica 5, Cleveland 1
Providence 2, Charlotte 1
Springfield 7, Bridgeport 6
WB/Scranton 3, Lehigh Valley 1
Milwaukee 4, Belleville 2
Rockford 5, Chicago 3
Abbotsford 7, San Diego 3
Calgary 6, Coachella Valley 4
Tucson 5, San Jose 1
Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Rochester at Laval, 3 p.m.
Calgary at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Belleville at Rockford, 9 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Texas, 9 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 9 p.m.
Tucson at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Texas, 6 p.m.
No games scheduled
Charlotte at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.