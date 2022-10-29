NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|9
|8
|1
|0
|16
|39
|21
|6-0-0
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|Philadelphia
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|21
|17
|3-1-0
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|New Jersey
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|24
|22
|3-2-0
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|Carolina
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|22
|20
|1-1-0
|3-1-1
|1-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|31
|26
|3-0-0
|1-3-1
|1-0-0
|Florida
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|24
|25
|2-0-1
|2-3-0
|1-1-1
|Toronto
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|22
|22
|3-1-0
|1-2-1
|1-1-0
|Buffalo
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|25
|19
|1-2-0
|3-1-0
|1-2-0
|Ottawa
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|27
|22
|4-1-0
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|Detroit
|7
|3
|2
|2
|8
|23
|23
|2-1-1
|1-1-1
|1-1-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|28
|20
|3-2-0
|1-2-0
|2-1-0
|Tampa Bay
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|24
|25
|1-1-0
|3-3-0
|1-0-0
|Washington
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|25
|26
|3-1-0
|1-3-0
|1-0-0
|Montreal
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|20
|23
|3-2-0
|1-2-0
|2-1-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|8
|3
|3
|2
|8
|22
|26
|2-1-2
|1-2-0
|0-2-0
|Columbus
|9
|3
|6
|0
|6
|25
|37
|2-4-0
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|Vegas
|9
|7
|2
|0
|14
|30
|16
|4-1-0
|3-1-0
|4-1-0
|Dallas
|8
|5
|2
|1
|11
|25
|15
|3-0-0
|2-2-1
|3-0-0
|Calgary
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|22
|17
|4-1-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|Edmonton
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|31
|26
|3-3-0
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|Winnipeg
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|25
|23
|2-1-0
|3-2-0
|3-1-0
|Colorado
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|25
|22
|1-1-1
|3-2-0
|2-0-1
|Chicago
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|25
|23
|3-1-0
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|Seattle
|9
|3
|4
|2
|8
|30
|33
|1-3-1
|2-1-1
|1-2-1
|Los Angeles
|9
|4
|5
|0
|8
|32
|39
|1-3-0
|3-2-0
|0-2-0
|Minnesota
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|26
|30
|1-3-0
|2-0-1
|0-1-0
|Nashville
|8
|3
|4
|1
|7
|22
|26
|2-2-1
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|St. Louis
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|14
|18
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|0-2-0
|Vancouver
|9
|2
|5
|2
|6
|28
|35
|1-2-0
|1-3-2
|1-1-0
|San Jose
|10
|3
|7
|0
|6
|21
|30
|1-4-0
|2-3-0
|0-1-0
|Arizona
|7
|2
|4
|1
|5
|21
|32
|0-0-1
|2-4-0
|0-0-1
|Anaheim
|8
|1
|6
|1
|3
|16
|36
|1-1-0
|0-5-1
|1-1-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Vegas 4, Anaheim 0
Boston 4, Columbus 0
New Jersey 1, Colorado 0
N.Y. Islanders 6, Carolina 2
Vancouver 5, Pittsburgh 1
Winnipeg 3, Arizona 2, OT
N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 2 p.m.
Ottawa at Florida, 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Jose, 4:30 p.m.
Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Montreal at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Columbus at New Jersey, 2 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vegas, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Florida at Arizona, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.