All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 9 8 1 0 16 39 21 6-0-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Florida 8 4 3 1 9 24 25 2-0-1 2-3-0 1-1-1 Toronto 8 4 3 1 9 22 22 3-1-0 1-2-1 1-1-0 Buffalo 7 4 3 0 8 25 19 1-2-0 3-1-0 1-2-0 Ottawa 7 4 3 0 8 27 22 4-1-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 Detroit 7 3 2 2 8 23 23 2-1-1 1-1-1 1-1-0 Tampa Bay 8 4 4 0 8 24 25 1-1-0 3-3-0 1-0-0 Montreal 8 4 4 0 8 20 23 3-2-0 1-2-0 2-1-0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Philadelphia 7 5 2 0 10 21 17 3-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 New Jersey 8 5 3 0 10 24 22 3-2-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 Carolina 7 4 2 1 9 22 20 1-1-0 3-1-1 1-1-0 Pittsburgh 8 4 3 1 9 31 26 3-0-0 1-3-1 1-0-0 N.Y. Islanders 8 4 4 0 8 28 20 3-2-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 Washington 8 4 4 0 8 25 26 3-1-0 1-3-0 1-0-0 N.Y. Rangers 8 3 3 2 8 22 26 2-1-2 1-2-0 0-2-0 Columbus 9 3 6 0 6 25 37 2-4-0 1-2-0 1-2-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Dallas 8 5 2 1 11 25 15 3-0-0 2-2-1 3-0-0 Winnipeg 8 5 3 0 10 25 23 2-1-0 3-2-0 3-1-0 Colorado 8 4 3 1 9 25 22 1-1-1 3-2-0 2-0-1 Chicago 7 4 3 0 8 25 23 3-1-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 Minnesota 7 3 3 1 7 26 30 1-3-0 2-0-1 0-1-0 Nashville 8 3 4 1 7 22 26 2-2-1 1-2-0 1-2-0 St. Louis 6 3 3 0 6 14 18 1-1-0 2-2-0 0-2-0 Arizona 7 2 4 1 5 21 32 0-0-1 2-4-0 0-0-1

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 9 7 2 0 14 30 16 4-1-0 3-1-0 4-1-0 Calgary 6 5 1 0 10 22 17 4-1-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 Edmonton 8 5 3 0 10 31 26 3-3-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 Seattle 9 3 4 2 8 30 33 1-3-1 2-1-1 1-2-1 Los Angeles 9 4 5 0 8 32 39 1-3-0 3-2-0 0-2-0 Vancouver 9 2 5 2 6 28 35 1-2-0 1-3-2 1-1-0 San Jose 10 3 7 0 6 21 30 1-4-0 2-3-0 0-1-0 Anaheim 8 1 6 1 3 16 36 1-1-0 0-5-1 1-1-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Vegas 4, Anaheim 0

Boston 4, Columbus 0

New Jersey 1, Colorado 0

N.Y. Islanders 6, Carolina 2

Vancouver 5, Pittsburgh 1

Winnipeg 3, Arizona 2, OT

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Jose, 4:30 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Columbus at New Jersey, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Florida at Arizona, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.