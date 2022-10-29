NFL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|176
|81
|N.Y. Jets
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|159
|137
|Miami
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|147
|165
|New England
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|155
|146
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|115
|128
|Indianapolis
|3
|3
|1
|.500
|113
|140
|Jacksonville
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|155
|137
|Houston
|1
|4
|1
|.250
|106
|137
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|208
|183
|Cincinnati
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|173
|132
|Cleveland
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|168
|186
|Pittsburgh
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|107
|162
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|223
|172
|L.A. Chargers
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|164
|189
|Las Vegas
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|163
|150
|Denver
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|100
|115
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|6
|0
|0
|1.000
|161
|105
|N.Y. Giants
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|150
|130
|Dallas
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|134
|104
|Washington
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|125
|156
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Atlanta
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|163
|171
|Tampa Bay
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|146
|151
|Carolina
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|124
|149
|New Orleans
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|175
|200
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|139
|118
|Chicago
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|126
|132
|Green Bay
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|128
|146
|Detroit
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|146
|194
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|183
|186
|L.A. Rams
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|104
|126
|Arizona
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|156
|176
|San Francisco
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|145
|133
___
Baltimore 27, Tampa Bay 22
Denver vs Jacksonville at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Miami at Detroit, 1 p.m.
New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Houston, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Washington at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Kansas City, L.A. Chargers
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 8:15 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at New England, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Cleveland, Denver, Pittsburgh, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco
Baltimore at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.