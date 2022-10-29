NFL Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 5 1 0 .833 176 81 N.Y. Jets 5 2 0 .714 159 137 Miami 4 3 0 .571 147 165 New England 3 4 0 .429 155 146

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 4 2 0 .667 115 128 Indianapolis 3 3 1 .500 113 140 Jacksonville 2 5 0 .286 155 137 Houston 1 4 1 .250 106 137

North

W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 5 3 0 .625 208 183 Cincinnati 4 3 0 .571 173 132 Cleveland 2 5 0 .286 168 186 Pittsburgh 2 5 0 .286 107 162

West

W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 223 172 L.A. Chargers 4 3 0 .571 164 189 Las Vegas 2 4 0 .333 163 150 Denver 2 5 0 .286 100 115

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 6 0 0 1.000 161 105 N.Y. Giants 6 1 0 .857 150 130 Dallas 5 2 0 .714 134 104 Washington 3 4 0 .429 125 156

South

W L T Pct PF PA Atlanta 3 4 0 .429 163 171 Tampa Bay 3 5 0 .375 146 151 Carolina 2 5 0 .286 124 149 New Orleans 2 5 0 .286 175 200

North

W L T Pct PF PA Minnesota 5 1 0 .833 139 118 Chicago 3 4 0 .429 126 132 Green Bay 3 4 0 .429 128 146 Detroit 1 5 0 .167 146 194

West

W L T Pct PF PA Seattle 4 3 0 .571 183 186 L.A. Rams 3 3 0 .500 104 126 Arizona 3 4 0 .429 156 176 San Francisco 3 4 0 .429 145 133

___

Thursday's Games

Baltimore 27, Tampa Bay 22

Sunday's Games

Denver vs Jacksonville at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 1 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Kansas City, L.A. Chargers

Monday's Games

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 6

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at New England, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Cleveland, Denver, Pittsburgh, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco

Monday, Nov. 7

Baltimore at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.