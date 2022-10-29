Alexa
Driver saves passengers from burning Taiwan bus

Passenger noticed smoke escape from engine at rear of the bus

  337
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/29 20:44
Nobody was injured during a bus fire in New Taipei City Saturday evening. 
Firefighters extinguished the blaze after half an hour. 

Nobody was injured during a bus fire in New Taipei City Saturday evening.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A driver evacuated all passengers from his burning bus in New Taipei City without one person suffering injuries, reports said Saturday (Oct. 29).

The No. 587 bus had been passing through a mountainous part of Xizhi District at 5 p.m. when one of the passengers noticed smoke escaping from the engine at the rear, CNA reported. The passenger alerted the driver, who immediately decided to stop and ask all seven or eight people to leave the bus.

The vehicle turned into a fireball, with a crew of 11 firefighters in five trucks needing half an hour to extinguish the blaze. Nobody was injured in the incident, but inspectors still needed to investigate the cause of the blaze, the report said.
